Premier League

Man Utd, Bayern Munich watching Nancy teen Warren Bondo

By Paul Vegas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are watching Nancy teen Warren Bondo. The 18 year-old comes off contract in June, having become the youngest player at 15 years of age...

The Independent

Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich.The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.It was harsh on Norwich who had their chances and pushed the visitors hard but remain bottom while United are level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.Follow all the latest reaction from the Premier League action of the day below: Read More Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf RangnickNorwich ‘holding their breath’ over Covid test results ahead of Manchester United clashWho can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Five things to watch for in trip to Stuttgart

The final away match of 2021 for Bayern Munich will see them travel to Stuttgart. Die Roten have won their last three Bundesliga matches and they will be looking to continue their winning ways as the first half of the season nears its end. Tuesday’s match could prove to be a challenge as Bayern play their third match in just a span of seven days. Here are five things to watch for as Bayern faces Stuttgart.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​Rice confident West Ham can emulate Man Utd this season

Declan Rice believes West Ham United can replicate what Manchester United achieved in the Europa League last season. The Red Devils reached the final last term, losing to Villarreal on penalties. As the Hammers are top of their group and into the knockout rounds of the competition, Rice is turning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch fixture

Barcelona need to beat Bayern Munich in their final Champions League group match on Wednesday evening.The Spanish side are currently second in Group E but are just two points ahead of third place Benfica. A win for Barca would secure a spot in the next round and even if they lose, a Benfica loss would see them through.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Bayern host Barcelona in the Champions LeagueIt will be a great achievement considering how their European tournament began.They lost 3-0 to Bayern in the reverse fixture and 3-0 to Benfica. However, a win this...
UEFA
goal.com

Watch: Ronaldo scores 800th career goal as Man Utd defeat Arsenal

The Manchester United forward also netted the 801st goal of his career in the Red Devils' 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday. Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th career goal in all competitions against Arsenal on Thursday before netting what proved to be the match winner from the penalty spot to seal a 3-2 win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Diogo Dalot hints he wants to stay at Man Utd amid Roma interest

Diogo Dalot has hinted he wants to stay at Manchester United. The Portuguese fullback continues to be linked with an exit from Old Trafford, with former manager Jose Mourinho keen to take him to Roma. But after an excellent performance in the win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, Dalot is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Watch our free enhanced Bundesliga app stream

Borussia Dortmund entertain Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday - and anybody can watch the game with our free enhanced live stream. Second-placed Dortmund take on leaders Bayern in the Bundesliga and regular coverage of the game will be live on Sky Sports Mix from 5.20pm, with the match getting under way at 5.30pm.
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Corentin Tolisso eyeing transfer in January

The upcoming winter transfer window will be a crucial period for the long-term futures of various Bayern Munich players. Corentin Tolisso is also likely to be busy talking to interested clubs in January since he has just over six months left on his current contract. There is also a possibility of immediate transfer in the winter window for the French international.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Watch: Rangnick admits Man Utd surprised him for Crystal Palace win

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits surprise from his players after victory over Crystal Palace. After the 1-0 win, marking Rangnick's first game in charge of United, the German was delighted with the response from the players after so little time together since his appointment. Rangnick was keen to single...
PREMIER LEAGUE
soccertimes.com

Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Dortmund (14/5) vs Bayern Munich (5/6) On Saturday evening, Dortmund host Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park, in a potentially pivotal clash in the race for the Bundesliga title. Dortmund. Marco Rose’s team head into this potentially massive clash with perennial rivals Bayern Munich...
UEFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Three things to watch for against Barcelona

Bayern Munich faces Barcelona on the final matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The first meeting between the two clubs on Matchday One ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Bayern. This time around Barcelona finds themselves in a must-win situation as they are looking to finish in...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Man Utd ace Varane working hard on injury recovery: Footballers like F1 cars

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has compared elite footballers to Formula One motorcars. The 29-year-old has been sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained against Atalanta at the start of November. And Varane has explained why he is not rushing back too soon. "Yes, I'm working very hard and, you know,...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Raiola invites Bayern Munich to try for Man Utd midfielder Pogba

The agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba admits a move to Bayern Munich could happen for the Frenchman. Pogba's deal is due to expire at the end of the season. Mino Raiola told Sport1: "His transfer to the Bundesliga is not possible because the German mentality is different. They cannot and do not want to pay these very high salaries. the only German club that could do it is Bayern Munich, but even they can't get to Paul's salary. The Germans are at the bottom of the international wage pyramid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund preview: What to watch for in Der Klassiker, Germany's biggest game

Derbies, rivalry matches and clasicos serve as useful mile markers over the course of a long soccer season. They give us an excuse to check in on two key teams, see how everything is going and see what has happened since the last time said teams met. With the Bundesliga's Der Klassiker -- Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund -- resuming Saturday in Dortmund (watch LIVE, 12:30 pm ET, ESPN+), let's indeed do some checking in.
MLS

