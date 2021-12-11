Agent says Inter Milan return could happen for Chelsea striker Lukaku

The Champions League knockout draw is an object of idle speculation, rumors you recite to liven up a Monday morning. It’s not that many people truly believe that the process is fixed, but that they wouldn’t put it past the corrupt sportocrats who run UEFA. The NCAA, which you could fairly call America’s answer to the various slime-slicked governmental bodies that rule world soccer, pretty clearly engineer their year-end tournament to produce certain matchups while insisting that’s not the case. The Champions League draw isn’t so obviously fishy. It’s more like the NBA draft lottery. Could it be fixed? Yeah, sure. Is it actually? Probably not. It’s just a sour sort of fun to complain about a black Swiss hand bringing your favorite club low when they’re set up to play Manchester City in the first knockout round and their local rival gets Club Brugge.

