ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd veteran Matic talks up Flamengo option

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has opened the door to a move to Brazil. The 33 year-old says playing in Brazil cannot be ruled out....

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich.The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.It was harsh on Norwich who had their chances and pushed the visitors hard but remain bottom while United are level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.Follow all the latest reaction from the Premier League action of the day below: Read More Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf RangnickNorwich ‘holding their breath’ over Covid test results ahead of Manchester United clashWho can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Discounts#Tnt Sport#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

​Rice confident West Ham can emulate Man Utd this season

Declan Rice believes West Ham United can replicate what Manchester United achieved in the Europa League last season. The Red Devils reached the final last term, losing to Villarreal on penalties. As the Hammers are top of their group and into the knockout rounds of the competition, Rice is turning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Arsenal: Last time out

The last time Manchester United and Arsenal met, the sides played out a goalless draw in January 2021. United striker Edinson Cavani had two good chances late on but Arsenal fully deserved their point on a bitterly cold night in north London. The Gunners went closest when Alexandre Lacazette's clipped...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd release update on Rangnick status

Manchester United have delivered fans an update on Ralf Rangnick's arrival. Rangnick's appointment until the end of the season was confirmed on Monday but immediately there were concerns that he would be prevented from starting the job by work-permit red tape. Club staff were told at Carrington on Monday that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man Utd veteran Matic: Dream come true captaining this club

Manchester United veteran Nemanja Matic admits he is honoured to captain the team on Wednesday. The Serbian midfielder will lead out the Red Devils against Young Boys in the Champions League. Rangnick is likely to rest several of his star players, as United are already assured of top spot in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Shearer: Man Utd players stopped running for Solskjaer

Geordie great Alan Shearer believes Manchester United's players "stopped running" for sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Shearer was reacting to United's hard-fought 1-1 draw at Chelsea. "I said a few days ago, maybe a week or two ago, that the players had stopped running for Ole," he told Match of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Carrick admits no contact with Man Utd manager Rangnick

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick says he's not had contact with Ralf Rangnick since the German's appointment. United confirmed the appointment of Rangnick as interim manager on Monday but the German is still waiting to receive a work permit that would enable him to officially take over. Rangnick, 63,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Rangnick influence shows as Man Utd make a point

London (AFP) – Michael Carrick was adamant Ralf Rangnick had no role in Manchester United’s gameplan for their 1-1 draw at Chelsea, but the club’s impending interim manager would have taken heart from the way they frustrated the Premier League leaders. Rangnick, currently working as Lokomotiv Moscow’s director of sports...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd: The pick of the stats

Chelsea are now winless in their past eight Premier League games against Manchester United (drawn five, lost three), only having a longer run without a league win against the Red Devils once before (10 games between 1938 and 1950). United managed just one further attempt after taking the lead against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Not yet! Rangnick arrival at Man Utd facing delay

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick's arrival is facing a delay this week. The Daily Mail says United fear new boss Rangnick won't be in the dugout for Thursday's home clash with Arsenal, and are scrambling to have him in place against Crystal Palace three days later. Rangnick's appointment until the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd open talks with New York RB boss Gerhard Struber

New York RB boss Gerhard Struber is a target for Manchester United. The Sun says United have approached Struber over becoming Ralf Rangnick's new assistant at Old Trafford. The pair are familiar with each other following a spell at Red Bull Salzburg, where Rangnick was the Director of Football and Struber was a youth team coach.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick responds to talk of Haaland signing bonus in contract

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has rubbished reports of transfer bonuses in his contract. It's been claimed Rangnick will be paid €10m if he can bring Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to Old Trafford. But when asked whether he would get a bonus for signing Haaland, Rangnick pretended to look...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats

Manchester United are winless in their last six Premier League meetings with Arsenal – they’ve never gone seven league games without a win against the Gunners before. Following their 1-0 win at Old Trafford last season, Arsenal are looking to win consecutive away league games against Manchester United for the first time since February 1979.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd ace Varane working hard on injury recovery: Footballers like F1 cars

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has compared elite footballers to Formula One motorcars. The 29-year-old has been sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained against Atalanta at the start of November. And Varane has explained why he is not rushing back too soon. "Yes, I'm working very hard and, you know,...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy