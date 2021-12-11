Pullin, UC Riverside host California Baptist

EUGENE, Ore. - Fresh off a nine-day break after playing three games in three days at the Battle 4 Atlantis, No. 18 Oregon is back in action when it hosts UC Davis on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks will look to get back on track after dropping a pair of games in The Bahamas to ranked teams in No. 1 South Carolina and No. 13 South Florida. Oregon and UC Davis met last season in Eugene, when the Ducks topped the eventual Big West champions, 63-57, behind a fourth-quarter surge. Last year's meeting is the only one all-time between the two programs.

