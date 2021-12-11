ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pullin, UC Riverside host California Baptist

ESPN
 2 days ago

California Baptist (8-1) vs. UC Riverside (5-4) Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Taran Armstrong and California Baptist will take on Zyon Pullin and UC Riverside. The freshman Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.2 points and 7.6 assists over the...

www.espn.com

hawaiitelegraph.com

Oregon hopes to string together good showings as UC Riverside visits

Oregon got the bounce-back victory it needed on Monday, an 87-47 blowout of Montana at home after two lackluster performances in the Maui Invitational just prior to Thanksgiving. Next up is UC Riverside, a program out of the Big West Conference, Wednesday night in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks (4-3) made...
OREGON STATE
Miami Herald

Tass leads Saint Mary’s past UC Riverside 67-50

Matthias Tass registered 18 points as Saint Mary's beat UC Riverside 67-50 on Monday night. Dan Fotu had 14 points for the Gaels (7-1), who earned their fifth straight home victory. Tommy Kuhse added 11 points and six rebounds. Zyon Pullin had 12 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Sports Illustrated

Oregon's Rocky Start Continues with a Narrow Win Over UC Riverside

It’s been a roller coaster start to the season for Dana Altman’s Ducks (5-3), and tonight was no different as the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-4) gave the Ducks no room to breathe at home. The Ducks came away with a six point win, but it wasn’t easy. First Half. The...
OREGON STATE
ESPN

UC Davis goes up against California Merced

California Merced vs. UC Davis (3-3) The Pavilion, Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The UC Davis Aggies will be taking on the Bobcats of NAIA school California Merced. UC Davis is coming off a 63-57 home win over Pacific in its most recent game. STEPPING UP: Elijah...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Addicted To Quack

Men’s Basketball: Returning players help hold off UC Riverside

Although Men’s Basketball head coach Dana Altman has been known for getting the best out of his transfer players and newcomers, it was a trio of returning Ducks that helped Oregon overcome a tough fight from UC Riverside to win 71-65. In the second half, Will Richardson, Eric Williams, and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
gopoly.com

Cal Poly Visits California Baptist Thursday, San Diego Sunday

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Resuming action following an eight-day break, the Cal Poly men's basketball program continues a nine-game road trip with its first visit to California Baptist on Thursday, Dec. 2 (7 p.m.) and first trip to San Diego in 26 years on Sunday, Dec. 5 (1 p.m.). Crossing the halfway point of the program's lengthiest road trip in 51 years, Cal Poly snapped a four-game slide with a 67-63 victory against Idaho (Nov. 24) to claim third place at the inaugural SoCal Challenge (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.). Three of Cal Poly's four losses this season have come by seven total points. Beginning the season with five successive victories, California Baptist (6-1) counts No. 8 Texas (Nov. 24) as its lone loss. San Diego (4-4), meanwhile, visits Fresno State on Wednesday, Dec. 1 before hosting Cal Poly.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
tucsonpost.com

Oregon holds off upset-minded UC Riverside

Oregon survived a stiff challenge from UC Riverside on Wednesday night in Eugene, Ore., with Will Richardson's 17 points leading the Ducks to a 71-65 nonconference win. N'Faly Dante added 12 points on 4-of-5 field-goal shooting while Eric Williams Jr. had 11 points and a team-leading eight rebounds. Dominick Pickett's...
OREGON STATE
GoDucks.com

Ducks Back Home to Host UC Davis

EUGENE, Ore. - Fresh off a nine-day break after playing three games in three days at the Battle 4 Atlantis, No. 18 Oregon is back in action when it hosts UC Davis on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks will look to get back on track after dropping a pair of games in The Bahamas to ranked teams in No. 1 South Carolina and No. 13 South Florida. Oregon and UC Davis met last season in Eugene, when the Ducks topped the eventual Big West champions, 63-57, behind a fourth-quarter surge. Last year's meeting is the only one all-time between the two programs.
EUGENE, OR
Buffalo News

St. Bonaventure point guard Kyle Lofton could miss time with ankle injury

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team could be without its X-factor at point guard when the Bonnies host the University at Buffalo this weekend. Kyle Lofton sustained an ankle injury in the final minute of the Bonnies’ 93-81 win Wednesday against Coppin State, but Bona coach Mark Schmidt would not reveal Friday afternoon whether Lofton would be available when the Bonnies (6-1) host UB at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center.
BUFFALO, NY
kion546.com

Akin, Armstrong lead California Baptist past North Dakota

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Akin sank all six of his shots and scored 16 points and freshman Taran Armstrong pitched in with 11 points and 15 assists to power California Baptist to an 89-71 victory over North Dakota. Armstrong also had a team-high eight rebounds for the Lancers (8-1). Freshman Paul Bruns made four 3-pointers and scored 19 to pace the Fighting Hawks (3-7).
CALIFORNIA STATE
ESPN

How UConn women's basketball moves forward without Paige Bueckers, and how we expect it to go

After starting the women's college basketball season with what was expected to be unprecedented depth on the UConn roster, the Huskies have lost three guards to injury in eight days. On Dec. 1, the Huskies announced freshman Azzi Fudd, the nation's top-ranked 2021 recruit, will miss at least two weeks because of a foot injury. On Tuesday, UConn lost sophomore Paige Bueckers for six to eight weeks due to a tibial plateau fracture in her left knee. And on Wednesday, coach Geno Auriemma said a foot injury could sideline sophomore Nika Muhl for several weeks.
BASKETBALL

