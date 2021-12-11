ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

UC San Diego visits Seattle

ESPN
 2 days ago

UC San Diego (5-2) vs. Seattle (7-3) Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays host to UC San Diego in a non-conference matchup. UC San Diego beat Eastern Michigan by nine at home on Dec. 12, while Seattle fell to UNLV in Las Vegas...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SB Nation

Kenny Pickett’s genius fake slide led to an NCAA rule change

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is only 23 years old, but he’s already changing the game of football. Pickett, who many believe will be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, was bestowed with one of the highest honors a football player can receive: Having a rule changed because of him. It all stemmed from the ACC Championship Game, in which Pickett ran for a 58-yard touchdown, all because he knew how to manipulate the rules to his advantage.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks tipped Cowboys off about bench situation in Washington

The Dallas Cowboys made the surprising decision to bring their own sideline benches to Washington for Sunday’s game, and we now know why. As some speculated, the Cowboys did not trust the heated benches at FedExField to work properly. ESPN’s Todd Archer reports that Dallas was tipped off about the benches by the Seattle Seahawks, who played at Washington on Nov. 30. The Seahawks said the heated benches on the visiting sideline kept going on and off during that game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
San Diego, CA
College Basketball
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Top Transfer QB Reportedly Visiting Ole Miss This Weekend

With Matt Corral heading to the NFL next year, Ole Miss is officially in the market for a quarterback. Lane Kiffin may have found a replacement for Corral in the form of an FCS standout. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward is visiting Ole...
NFL
On3.com

4-star OL Malik Agbo set to announce decision on Signing Day

On3 Consensus four-star offensive lineman Malik Agbo said he will announce his college decision at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday – the first day of the early signing period. Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer said he will announce his decision between Texas, Miami, Oklahoma and Auburn. Agbo is the No. 355 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc San Diego#Seattle#Field Goals#Eastern Michigan#Unlv#Wac#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc#Espn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
ESPN

Miami football goes all in -- Will it be enough to cure Canes' ills?

You finally decided to rejoin the world of big-time college football, with a financial outlay never before seen inside your own athletic department. You brought home native son Mario Cristobal, the coach your entire fan base wanted. You are on the verge of convincing well-respected Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich to leave one of the best situations in the entire Power 5 and come aboard.
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Washington Football Team TE Logan Thomas avoids ACL tear

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team received better-than-expected news on tight end Logan Thomas' injured left knee, coach Ron Rivera said, but that does not yet mean Thomas will return this season. Rivera said an MRI revealed that Thomas did not tear his ACL, as was originally feared, but...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Major League Baseball Player Announces Retirement At 35

MLB veteran Andrew Romine is retiring from baseball after 11 seasons in the league. He took to Instagram to make his announcement on Friday. “I was a boy with a dream. A dream of becoming something great. To push harder, be better and compete against the best in the world. A dream to be a part of history. As I hang up my cleats today and reflect on my journey through Baseball, all I can think is ‘Thank You,'” he wrote.
MLB
gopoly.com

Cal Poly Visits California Baptist Thursday, San Diego Sunday

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Resuming action following an eight-day break, the Cal Poly men's basketball program continues a nine-game road trip with its first visit to California Baptist on Thursday, Dec. 2 (7 p.m.) and first trip to San Diego in 26 years on Sunday, Dec. 5 (1 p.m.). Crossing the halfway point of the program's lengthiest road trip in 51 years, Cal Poly snapped a four-game slide with a 67-63 victory against Idaho (Nov. 24) to claim third place at the inaugural SoCal Challenge (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.). Three of Cal Poly's four losses this season have come by seven total points. Beginning the season with five successive victories, California Baptist (6-1) counts No. 8 Texas (Nov. 24) as its lone loss. San Diego (4-4), meanwhile, visits Fresno State on Wednesday, Dec. 1 before hosting Cal Poly.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy