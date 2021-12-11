ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volkswagen, Bosch to cooperate on automotive software – Handelsblatt

By Thomson Reuters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s software unit Cariad and automotive supplier Bosch are nearing an agreement to cooperate on automotive software, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources. Volkswagen plans to invest a triple-digit million euro...

Reuters

Volkswagen plans to decide new gigafactory locations in H1, 2022

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Monday it was looking at locations for planned battery cell plants in Spain and eastern Europe and the exact sites for its third and fourth gigafactories would be determined in the first half of 2022. "By 2030, Volkswagen plans to open...
BUSINESS
Harley’s electric motorcycle division to go public via $1.7 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc’s electric-motorcycle division LiveWire will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal valuing it at $1.77 billion including debt, the company said on Monday. The deal with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp will be funded by the blank-check company’s $400 million cash held in...
BUSINESS
designboom.com

volkswagen confirms plans for all-electric 'ID. california' camper

Volkswagen has indirectly revealed plans to produce an all-electric campervan called the ‘ID. california’. the news came following a supervisory board meeting in which the company announced the electrification of its european plants. the new electric camper, which is to launch in the second half of this decade, will be produced in VW’s hanover plant.
CARS
Jalopnik

Automakers Have A New Bad Obsession

Tornadoes have stopped production of the Chevy Corvette, lithium prices are up because of EVs, Lancia, and over-the-air updates. All that and more in The Morning Shift for December 13, 2021. 1st Gear: Get Ready To Pay More For Over-The-Air Nonsense, If You Aren’t Already. It used to be...
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Volvo and Northvolt Will Build Battery R&D Hub

Volvo and Northvolt will open a research and development center in Gothenburg, Sweden, close to the automaker's headquarters. The automaker plans to build a battery production facility in Europe starting in 2024, with an annual capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh), which will produce batteries for half a million cars a year.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Could Volkswagen Be The Best EV Stock to Buy?

When it comes to the opportunities in electric vehicles, investors often gravitate toward new and exciting EV start-ups. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 22, Motley Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Jason Hall, and John Rosevear discuss why investors might not want to overlook Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY). Matt...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Ford, General Motors, Nikola, and Other Auto Stocks Are Down Today

High inflation in November may lead the Federal Reserve to accelerate plans to raise interest rates. Higher rates could hurt automakers' margins as consumers factor in the costs of financing. A continued sell-off could create opportunities for long-term-minded investors. What happened. Shares of many auto-related stocks were trading down on...
ECONOMY
Axios

Lucid Motors CEO sees $25,000 electric cars in 4 years

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson doesn't "want to be doing wealthy people's cars," he told "Axios on HBO" in an interview that aired Sunday. Why it matters: Americans are warming up to the idea of electric cars, but the purchase price is still too high for many people, who also worry about how far their car will go before the battery needs recharging.
BUSINESS
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY
Times Union

Is Volkswagen Readying a New Electric Camper?

The prospect of an electric bus from Volkswagen is certainly an enticing one, and the fact that people have been waiting for the release of the ID.Buzz since it was first announced in 2017 makes that especially clear. What’s the next logical step for the German automaker to take? Given the automaker’s history with camper vans, it’s not especially shocking to hear that an electric version of that style is now in the works.
CARS
insideevs.com

Carlos Ghosn: Nissan's Electrification Plan Is Too Slow

Carlos Ghosn, the former boss of Nissan (and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance), who escaped from Japan a few years ago, recently had an opportunity to talk about electrification at an online news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan. According to Automotive News, Carlos Ghosn notes not the clear direction...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Toyota builds its first-ever wholly owned battery plant

Another week, another billion-dollar battery plant announced in the US. Toyota plans to spend $1.29 billion to build an EV battery facility in North Carolina—the first controlled solely by the Japanese automaker rather than a joint venture with a battery company. In October, Toyota announced it would invest $3.4...
BUSINESS

