India

Transparency on climate finance and enhancement of support are areas to build on in the future, key COP negotiators at TERI High-level Discussion

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): India managed to successfully place its concerns on board, including transparency on climate finance as well as long-term financial support from developed countries at the recently concluded COP26, observed key members of the Indian delegation during a high-level discussion organised by The Energy and Resources...

