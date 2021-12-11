Transparency on climate finance and enhancement of support are areas to build on in the future, key COP negotiators at TERI High-level Discussion

“Whenever I hear of a new shelter being built or an existing one being repaired, I know there is still hope for our villages and for our families,” confesses Hasina Begum, Headmistress of a primary school in Bangladesh’s Barguna district, situated along the highly vulnerable 580 kilometers of coastline slammed unrelentingly with floods, tidal surges, and salinity each year. These result in an estimated average annual loss of around $3 billion or one-to-two percent of the nation’s GDP.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO