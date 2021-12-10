ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Campion and Sofia Coppola on The Power of the Dog

By Jasmine Abbasov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on the Film at Lincoln Center podcast, we’re featuring a special talk with filmmakers Jane Campion and Sofia Coppola from the 59th New York Film Festival. Following her Best Director win at this year’s Venice Film Festival, Jane Campion...

Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Movie review: The Power of the Dog

“The Power of the Dog,” written and directed by legendary filmmaker Jane Campion, is one of my biggest movie surprises of the year. It breathes new life into the Western genre, in part serving as a criticism on the exaggerated masculinity that we traditionally associate with this category of film. One of the surest signs of a good movie is when you cannot stop thinking about it for days or even weeks after you saw it. Not only have I been unable to stop thinking of this film for the last two weeks, but I cannot help but to talk about it with anyone else who has seen it. This is a film that zigs when you think it is going to zag, never going in the direction you expect, which truly is refreshing.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Power of the Dog’ Ending Explained

This article contains spoilers for the new Jane Campion film “The Power of the Dog.”. Director Jane Campion’s new Western “The Power of the Dog” packs a punch that has won it wide acclaim since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, including three awards from the New York Film Critics Circle. But some viewers might be confused by the quiet, understated ending — which relies on careful attention to clues that Campion has quietly seeded throughout the film in order to digest the full impact.
MOVIES
Vogue

The Power Of The Dog Cinematographer Ari Wegner On Embedding With Jane Campion And Going Toe-To-Toe With Benedict Cumberbatch

Based on a little-known 1967 novel by Thomas Savage and set in 1920s Montana, The Power of the Dog tells the story of the tensions and secrets that emerge when wealthy rancher George Burbank (Jesse Plemons) brings his new wife, Rose (Kirsten Dunst), and her son (newcomer Kodi Smit-McPhee) to live with his surly cowboy brother, Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch).
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

‘The Power of the Dog’ is a dark Western worth watching

“The Power of the Dog” is a newly released Western film that is currently available to stream on Netflix. It is the first film in 12 years by renowned New Zealand director Jane Campion and is well worth the wait. “The Power of the Dog” is a subtle but tense film full of complex characters that is absolutely worth checking out.
MOVIES
Person
Sofia Coppola
Person
Jane Campion
The Oakland Press

Movies: ‘Power of the Dog’ moves to Netflix

Jane Campion, whose last movie was 2009’s “Bright Star,” makes a triumphant return to filmmaking in “The Power of the Dog,” a frontier psychodrama starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons. Adapted by Campion from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, Cumberbatch plays a domineering Montana rancher who resents his brother’s new wife and her son. Widely hailed as one of the best films of the year, “The Power of the Dog” begins streaming Dec. 1 on Netflix. In my review, I called it a “masterful vision of the West” that plays out “in a juxtaposition of rugged exteriors and murkier, more mysterious interiors.” (AP Film Writer Jake Coyle)
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Jane Campion and Jonny Greenwood Discuss the Dark, Complicated Score in ‘The Power of the Dog’

Campion’s latest film has garnered critical acclaim and could land her a historic best director nomination at the Academy Awards. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Phil Burbank, a complex cowboy living on the family ranch and whose life is disrupted when his brother brings home a new wife, Rose (Kristen Dunst), and son, Peter, played by Kodi-Smit McPhee.
MOVIES
Harvard Crimson

Woman Director Spotlight: Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola at the premiere of her film "The Beguiled." By Courtesy of Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock. Sofia Coppola was destined to be a part of Hollywood. The director, screenwriter, and producer is the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola, the director of “The Godfather” trilogy, and Eleanor Coppola, documentary filmmaker. Not unlike the Corleone family, the Coppolas are powerful and dynastic in their own right. Perhaps her astute connections to Hollywood are best illustrated through the Coppola family’s six-month quarantine at their Napa Valley estate where three generations of Coppola’s watched each other’s films.
MOVIES
#New York Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Lincoln Center#Nyff#American#Hbo#Itunes
oscars.org

Weekend Watchlist: From Campion's 'The Power Of The Dog' To Biancheri's 'Wolf'

In theaters and streaming on Netflix: 'The Power of the Dog'. "One of the things we were interested in is the idea that the threat of physical violence is scary when it's obviously right in front of you, but psychological violence, there's no escape, because it's in your head. It's always with you," Power of the Dog DP and Academy member Ari Wegner told A.frame in an A.frame exclusive this week. Wegner's insightful thought motivates much of this neo-Western, directed by Oscar winner Jane Campion (The Piano) and starring Academy members Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, along with Jesse Plemons. Cumberbatch—who supplies most of the aforementioned psychological violence—plays a rancher unhappy with his brother's (Plemons) marriage to a widow innkeeper, played by Dunst. Set in 1925 Montana, it's a pressure cooker of a family drama, based on a 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. Campion, who also wrote the film, won the Silver Lion for Best Direction in September in Venice.
MOVIES
Boston Herald

Cumberbatch, Dunst enter Campion’s world in Netflix’s ‘Power of the Dog’

VENICE LIDO, Italy — For her fans, Jane Campion, who wrote and directed “The Power of the Dog,” streaming on Netflix, is the period film’s real star. Top-billed Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst would agree. “When you meet Jane, you have all the baggage of this iconic woman,” Cumberbatch, 45,...
MOVIES
KENS 5

'The Power of the Dog' Review: The Western's reassessment continues with Jane Campion's sensational new drama

It’s a moment both deeply funny and deeply unnerving when, about halfway through Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” the unshakeable mask of glowering menace being adopted by Benedict Cumberbatch’s bully, Phil, suddenly cracks during an unexpected detente with a most unlikely foe. Foe may or may not be the right word to describe Kodi Smit-McPhee’s Peter at this point; you can expect to have several potential descriptors for him upon film’s end, unable to firmly settle on one. But it nonetheless feels like a strategic move when the wiry youngster looks to the mysterious mountains shimmering in the distance, replicating Phil’s archetypically profound gaze the likes of which an entire history of Western film has built itself up from...and suggests, curtly and with disarming candor, what he sees that only Phil has heretofore been able to: A dog, with its jaws wide open.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Power of the Dog’ Review: Jane Campion Creates a Magnificent Western from the Threads of Masculinity and Loneliness

How far is the distance between cruelty and kindness? On first glance, these concepts would seem to be polar opposites, but through the lens of Jane Campion’s stunning Western The Power of the Dog, we see that they’re frequently intertwined in a tragic confluence of intent and identity. Like the gorgeous vistas that permeate the backdrop of the film, we know that despite their beauty, these landscapes are treacherous and unforgiving to those who don’t know how to traverse them. In Campion’s hands, love is the deadliest weapon because it’s so beguiling, and to live in loneliness creates a desperate heartbreak where anything is possible. The emotions swirling around this masterpiece constantly bewitch and beguile the audience as we’re drawn deeper into the desires consuming the main characters. With incredible performances from Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog is easily one of the best films of the year and a poignant examination of where we choose to leave ourselves vulnerable.
MOVIES
NME

Sofia Coppola reveals her favourite ever movie scenes

Sofia Coppola, director of Lost In Translation and The Beguiled, has revealed her favourite movie scenes of all time. The Oscar-winning screenwriter and director broke down her ten favourite scenes on BBC’s Life Cinematic with Edith Bowman, divided by categories like sound design, perfect casting and perfect performance. Lost In...
MOVIES
Hyperallergic

The Power of the Dog Is a Different Kind of Western Film

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In Jane Campion’s elegant adaptation of Thomas Savage’s novel The Power of the Dog, nature is an instrument of both wonder and violence. In 1925, the wealthy Burbank brothers, George (Jesse Plemons) and Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch), run a Montana cattle ranch. The intellectually dull George meekly endures the aggressive bluster of his Yale-educated but pointedly crude brother. (“Too stupid to go to college,” Phil barks at him at one point.) Their lives revolve around livestock and scruffy male company, seemingly stripped of finer pleasures, until George marries Rose (Kirsten Dunst), the homely widowed proprietress of a nearby inn. Rose and her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) settle at the Burbank estate, prompting Phil’s scorn.
MOVIES
Decider

‘The Power of the Dog’

After a 12-year hiatus from directing, acclaimed filmmaker Jane Campion has returned with what may be her greatest film to date. The Power the Dog, now streaming on Netflix, is a slow build. Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons star as Phil and George Burbank, brothers who own a ranch together in the year 1925. Their lives take a turn when George marries a widowed inn-owner (Kirsten Dunst) and moves in with their teenage son (Kodi Smit-McPhee). A tense family drama—underscored by excellent acting and an unforgettable score—unfolds. Then, in the last 15 minutes, this exquisite, quiet character study becomes a dark, twisted thriller. Don’t miss it.
PETS
awardswatch.com

Featurette: Hair and makeup designer Noriko Watanabe on her work in Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“We have a wonderful relationship and are really loving the journey together. She’s a wild woman.”. That’s director Jane Campion at the top of this exclusive featurette about her longtime collaborator, hair and makeup designer Noriko Watanabe, who goes back with Campion to 1993’s Oscar and Cannes-winning film The Piano, on her work in her new film, The Power of the Dog.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Power of the Dog’ on Netflix, a Tense Character Drama Marking the Mighty Return of Jane Campion

Jane Campion doesn’t make movies very often, and that’s why The Power of the Dog — now on Netflix — feels like a gift. The director of The Piano and In the Cut hasn’t made a movie since 2009’s Bright Star, although she did create and co-direct series Top of the Lake, the first season of which ranks among the best TV of the last decade. Now she adapts Thomas Savage’s 1967 American Western novel The Power of the Dog with an inspired cast, including Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons and especially Benedict Cumberbatch, who may just give the best performance of his career yet.
TV SERIES
sevendaysvt

Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Explores Stark Exterior and Interior Landscapes

Nearly 30 years ago, writer-director Jane Campion won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for The Piano. Now the writer-director brings us a new period drama in a similarly harsh setting. The Power of the Dog, which earned Campion the Silver Lion at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival, was filmed in the director's native New Zealand. It's set in the American West, however, and based on Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same name. Stream it on Netflix.
MOVIES

