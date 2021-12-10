Jane Campion and Sofia Coppola on The Power of the Dog

In theaters and streaming on Netflix: 'The Power of the Dog'. "One of the things we were interested in is the idea that the threat of physical violence is scary when it's obviously right in front of you, but psychological violence, there's no escape, because it's in your head. It's always with you," Power of the Dog DP and Academy member Ari Wegner told A.frame in an A.frame exclusive this week. Wegner's insightful thought motivates much of this neo-Western, directed by Oscar winner Jane Campion (The Piano) and starring Academy members Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, along with Jesse Plemons. Cumberbatch—who supplies most of the aforementioned psychological violence—plays a rancher unhappy with his brother's (Plemons) marriage to a widow innkeeper, played by Dunst. Set in 1925 Montana, it's a pressure cooker of a family drama, based on a 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. Campion, who also wrote the film, won the Silver Lion for Best Direction in September in Venice.
