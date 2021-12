The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch is happening. We do not have the exact date and market availability but we know it will be next year. Many sources have already mentioned a January launch before the Galaxy S22 series is announced. It will go ahead with a silent launch. It has been a journey for this Galaxy Fan Edition but we are certain it will arrive. It will be released in India around the same time as the global launch.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO