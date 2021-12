(Washington, DC) — More evidence of Biden’s failing policies: A new poll shows a lot of Americans don’t approve of how President Biden has handled inflation. The ABC News-Ipsos poll released Sunday shows that 69 percent of Americans disapprove of how Biden has been dealing with rising prices, and only 28 percent say they approve. In addition, roughly 57 percent of those surveyed also say they don’t approve of Biden’s work on the economic recovery so far, either. It comes after inflation numbers released last week showed consumer prices have jumped nearly seven percent in the last year heading into November. That makes it the highest annual inflation rate in nearly 40 years.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 HOURS AGO