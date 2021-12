Cisco leader joins Puppet’s executive team to drive growth in the expanding infrastructure automation market. Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, announced Gene Hall as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Hall brings longtime, strategic marketing experience to Puppet, having previously spent two decades at Cisco where he led marketing for Security, Services, Key Accounts and a host of the company’s core businesses. His deep understanding of B2B marketing and the unique needs of large, global enterprises will be foundational as Puppet reaches further into the Global 5000.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO