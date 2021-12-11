Volkswagen, Bosch to cooperate on automotive software – Handelsblatt

Hyundai and Kia have been on a roll in recent times. The year isn't even over yet and Kia has already posted its best annual sales in the US ever. As for Hyundai, it's also surging with segment-busting vehicles like the Santa Cruz pickup, not to mention its growing electric lineup. With so much going right, one would reasonably expect that Hyundai Motor Group would be happy with its current leadership team. Despite this, the company is set for a rumored reshuffle to end the year, and it's likely to happen later this week. The executives to be replaced are two individuals who have contributed significantly to the company's growth over the last few years.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO