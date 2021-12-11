ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD POLL : Which Comedy TV show had the best series finale?

By Raina
spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Alejandra Gil who was...

www.spoilertv.com

TVLine

World Beyond Series Finale Recap: Who Lived, Who Died and Which Long-Lost Walking Dead Character Showed Up?

After Sunday, there would be no “beyond” for AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The AMC limited series concluded its two-season run with an affecting episode that killed off two key characters, threatened to end a third, and dropped in a stunning blast from the distant past — all the way back to Season 1 of the mother ship. Who lived, who died, and who made a surprise cameo? Read on… ‘YOU’VE GOTTEN REALLY GOOD AT BEING A HERO’ | As “The Last Light” began, Jadis gave orders to jam all walkie-talkie frequencies for an eight-mile radius despite the fact that...
IGN

The Best Performance in a TV Series in 2021

Acting is hard, but there are countless performers out there who make it seem like the easiest thing in the world. As we enter a new golden age of television, it's thrilling to see which actor rises above the rest in their respective performances. In a year full of unknown...
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : What is the best show currently on NBC?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Lauren Duquette who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can...
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's Money Heist Series Finale, NBC's Annie Live!

"Tomorrow" is finally today: It's Annie Live! night on NBC! Fans of musicals, over-the-top spectacles, and/or live-tweeting can tune in to see Harry Connick Jr. dance in a bald cap while Taraji P. Henson schemes to ruin kids' lives. Newcomer Celina Smith stars as the little orphan herself. Water-cooler TV events are hard to come by these days, so we'll take 'em where we can get 'em. If Annie's not your speed, you could watch a documentary about Kenny G on HBO, or hold out for weekend releases like the final episodes of Netflix's Money Heist or Hulu's PEN15.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : Which is your favorite Pixar SparkShorts animated short film?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by MishMish who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
AdWeek

The 10 Best TV Shows of 2021

This was the second consecutive year where pandemic-related production delays kept many of the previous year’s best shows from releasing new episodes (including The Mandalorian, Ramy, Better Things and Better Call Saul). But the new and returning series that did make it on the air this year more than made up for their absence, leading to an abundance of top-tier television.
IGN

The Best Animated TV Series of 2021

If 2021 proved anything, it's that the world should not sleep on animated TV series. This year provided us with the League of Legends series Arcane, which received a perfect score from IGN, alongside two vastly different takes on that galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: Visions and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: Limited series, comedies lead TV’s Top 10 of 2021

Trib Total Media TV writer Rob Owen offers viewing tips from 2021. While there’s still plenty of new TV this month — “Sex and the City” sequel series “And Just Like That…” streams on HBO Max Thursday but wasn’t available for review by deadline — December also offers an opportunity to take stock of the TV/streaming year that’s been.
TVLine

Pete Holmes Comedy How We Roll to Follow Ghosts on CBS Thursdays — Where Does That Leave B Positive?

CBS has pinned down a premiere date for new Pete Holmes bowling comedy How We Roll (fka Smallwood). The multi-camera sitcom will bow Thursday, March 31 at 9:30/8:30c. Chuck Lorre’s recently retooled B Positive, which currently occupies the post-Ghosts time slot, will have completed its Season 2 order by that time. (TVLine has reached out to CBS to confirm B Positive‘s Season 2 episode count.) Based on the life of pro-bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll centers on Holmes’ Tom, “a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for...
arcamax.com

The best TV I watched in 2021: Will it surprise anyone that comedies won out?

It was another weird year, as the pandemic dragged on but the fire hose of streaming content continued unabated. Back when just three broadcast networks ruled the day, we had something in the neighborhood of 80 scripted shows a year to choose from. By 2014, that number was closer to 300. Now we’re in the 500-plus range, which means there’s no way to write a definitive list of the best shows of the year. But I can tell you about the best shows that I saw, listed in chronological order based on when they premiered. Perhaps because of the ongoing heaviness of (gestures vaguely) everything, I found myself gravitating towards comedies.
spoilertv.com

TV Ratings for Wednesday 8th December 2021 - Network Prelims, Finals and Cable Numbers Posted

Below is a quick summary of the Final Adjusted Ratings for the shows that we cover here at SpoilerTV. Cable numbers will be posted around 9pm-10pm GMT. Each day (except Sunday) during the main TV Season we post the TV Ratings for the previous nights primetime shows for the major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC). Cable Network ratings will be added to the Ratings Database.
Apple Insider

Chris O'Dowd added to upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series 'Big Door Prize'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple TV+ begins filling out its cast for its upcoming comedy series "Big Door Prize," adding Chris O'Dowd to the list of performers.
IGN

The Best TV Series of 2021: IGN's Nominations

The world of television offered an embarrassment of riches in 2021. Whether it was a shocking twist or an unbelievable cameo, there was always a show that had us talking. With the year coming to a close, we've rounded up the best of the best TV shows 2021 had to offer. From dangerous games that double as a commentary on modern-day capitalism to animated adaptations of online games, murder mysteries with a twist, meditations on religion through a horrific lens, MCU stories on the small screen, and much more, these are our nominees for the best TV series of 2021. Check out IGN's full list of TV awards for 2021 on IGN.com, but otherwise dig in here on our list of potential TV series of the year winners, including Arcane, Loki, Midnight Mass, Only Murders in the Building, Squid Game, Succession, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, WandaVision, and What We Do in the Shadows.
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : Did you watch the 2021 Peoples Choice Awards?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by TVJunkie927 who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
