A Few Highlights from the Annual Bird Count at Cano Negro Wildlife Refuge, Costa Rica

This is a press release from Friends of the Dunes:. You’ve heard about the western snowy plover, right?! If not, don’t worry, here are the basics…. Western snowy plovers are small, federally threatened birds that live on beaches from Washington all the way to Baja California, Mexico. Here on North Coast beaches, plovers breed from March 1 to September 15. During the fall and winter, these little birds are focused on staying fed, warm, and safe through the harsh weather. To keep full, plovers forage on invertebrates in the wrack line, the area along the beach where debris are deposited during high tide. To keep sheltered from the wind and cold and disguised from predators, plovers often huddle down in sand depressions or sit behind beach debris or small dunes.
