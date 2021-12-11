A Few Highlights from the Annual Bird Count at Cano Negro Wildlife Refuge, Costa Rica

Once upon a time, bird field guides included nests. This may have been partly a leftover from the Victorian fascination with egg collecting (the infamous passion known as oology), but probably more from people’s burgeoning interest in the nests and eggs found in their gardens and fields, gateway artifacts to a newer hobby called birdwatching. Florence Merriam Bailey wrote about nests with both passion and scientific precision in Birds Through an Opera Glass, published in 1889 (she spends three pages on the difficulties of finding a Bobolink nest and then instructing the reader on how to do it, really a lesson in field ornithology) and later gave just the facts on species’ nests and eggs in her Handbook of birds of the Western United States, published in 1902. Decades later, Richard Pough’s Audubon Bird Guide, Eastern Land Birds (I happily own the 1948 edition) included nest and egg descriptions for each species as well.

