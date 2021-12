For businesses that don’t have great credit and that can’t qualify for conventional or SBA loans, a merchant cash advance (MCA) can be a useful tool. An MCA can help the business get access to cash to cover expenses or to expand. Sometimes, however, a business might take out more than one merchant cash advance. Then it could end up paying different interest rates and fees for each. Plus, it will have to deal with different payment schedules for each. A merchant cash advance consolidation is an option that lets you roll up all of those advance payments into one. Ideally, an MCA consolidation has the potential to cut down on what you’re paying in interest and fees.

