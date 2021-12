Over the past school year because of COVID… we didn’t really operate as a team. We had practices, but we couldn’t have contact so they were just throwing the ball around. This season, I think everybody was so excited to get into playing. We had a pretty big rookie class, which was really exciting. We actually had enough people to build a team. Our first actual game of the season was just … it had been a year and a half since anybody on the team had actually played a Rugby game. I think that was a really big moment for our team.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO