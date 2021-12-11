Dear Dr. Roach: Beta blocker is a standard treatment for chest pain
By DR. KEITH ROACH For the Herald, Review
2 days ago
DEAR DR. ROACH: My sister recently had chest pain during exercise and now she is on metoprolol, but the cardiologist hasn't explained to her the reason for the medication. What could she be on the medicine for?. -- M.D. A: There are many reasons for chest pain. It happens...
