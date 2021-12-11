ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Blue Origin poised to send NFL, TV’s Strahan into space

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, is about to send football legend Michael Strahan into space — with a football. The former...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearebreakingnews.com

American Football Star Traveled On The Third Manned Flight Of Blue Origin

American football star and television host Michael Strahan flew into space on Saturday aboard the New Shepard rocket of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ company, sharing the journey with the daughter of the first American astronaut. The New Shepard left Texas, sending the space capsule on a 10-minute flight with the two special guests and four paid passengers. The capsule ascended to a height of 106 kilometers (66 miles), providing a few minutes of weightlessness, before parachuting into the desert. The booster rocket also made a successful return. The flight lasted five minutes and was 187 kilometers shorter than Alan Shepard’s, which occurred on May 5, 1961. His eldest daughter, Laura Shepard Churchley, brought with her a small fragment of her Freedom 7 capsule, as well as a memento of his lunar crossing on Apollo 14 and several golf balls in honor of his father, who struck some on the surface of the Moon. Strahan wore his Super Bowl ring and the New York Giants’ 92 jersey with him. “Very surreal,” he said on Twitter on the eve of the launch, delayed two days by strong winds. Bezos placed a football in the capsule, which was delivered to the star athlete after the flight. Bezos, who flew into space in July aboard the same capsule, accompanied the six passengers to the launch pad near Van Horn. “It’s fun for me to say that an original Shepard will fly aboard the New Shepard,” Shepard Churchley said in a pre-flight video. Blue Origin dedicated Saturday’s launch to Glen de Vries, who flew into space alongside actor William Shatner in October but passed away a month later in a plane crash.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shepard
Person
Jeff Bezos
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Strahan flies to space with astronaut’s daughter: ‘Wow!’

Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a ride to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket-launching company Saturday, sharing the trip with the daughter of America’s first astronaut. “TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!!” he tweeted after landing. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket blasted off from West...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
audacy.com

NFL, TV's Strahan launches toward space atop Bezos' rocket

Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan hurtled toward space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Saturday, sharing the ride with the daughter of America’s first astronaut. The co-host of ABC's “Good Morning America” and former New York Giant had a football with him as Blue Origin’s New Shepard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Aerospace#Abc#American#Blue Origin
CBS Miami

Michael Strahan, Alan Shepard’s Daughter, Four Others Rocket To The Edge Of Space

MIAMI (CNN) — Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, sent Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, the daughter of famed astronaut Alan Shepard, and four paying customers on a supersonic joy ride to the edge of space Saturday morning. The group blasted off aboard Blue Origin’s suborbital space tourism rocket at 9:01 am CT from the company’s launch facilities near the rural town of Van Horn, Texas, where Bezos owns a sprawling ranch, and took a supersonic, 10-minute flight that reached more than 60 miles above the Earth’s surface before parachuting to a landing. Strahan emerged beaming from the capsule where he...
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Launches and Returns First Six Passenger Spaceflight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin on Saturday launched its New Shepard rocket for the sixth time this year. The mission, called NS-19, marked the first time the company launched six passengers at once and carried a crew of two guests and four customers. The NS-19 mission brings Blue Origin to 14...
NFL
TheDailyBeast

GMA Host Wants to Go Back Into Space After Blue Origin Flight

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin landed its third space tourism flight in five months Saturday morning, in which Good Morning America host Michael Strahan and the daughter of famed astronaut Alan Shepard completed their first 10-minute trip above the clouds. The trip departed from one of Blue Origin’s launch stations in Texas around 10 a.m. The experience, Strahan told those on the ground following the excursion, was life-changing. “I want to go back,” he said. “You got to get that perspective.” The crew also included four paying customers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Football
Business Insider

Blue Origin launches 6 passengers to the edge of outer space, including 'Good Morning America' anchor Michael Strahan and the daughter of the first American to fly to space

Blue Origin launched 6 passengers to the edge of space on the company's New Shepard rocket. TV celebrity Michael Strahan and the eldest daughter of the first American to fly to space were among the passengers. The New Shepard rocket took off from Launch Site One, situated on a parcel...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company blasted its third private crew into space on Saturday and brought it back safely, this time including the daughter of the first American astronaut. "I've never seen anything like that," one unidentified crew member said as Blue Origin livestreamed the flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheWrap

Michael Strahan Becomes First US Journalist to Travel to Space on Latest Blue Origin Mission: ‘Wow, Is All I Can Say’ (Video)

Michael Strahan became the first U.S. journalist to travel to space when he completed a roundtrip flight on Jeff Bezos’ latest Blue Origin mission Saturday. “Yo! Flight’s over. We’re done. I’m back at the training center here,” “Good Morning America” co-anchor Strahan said in a video he tweeted shortly after 12 p.m. ET, once he and the other crew members on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket had landed safely back here on Earth. “And I got to say it was sur-real. However you want to spell that. But it was unbelievable. It’s hard to even describe it. It’s going to take a little bit to process it, but it couldn’t have gone better. I got my hat, I got my wings and I can fly. I did today. I don’t know how to match this. Wow, is all I can say. Wow. There we go. Michael ‘Astronaut’ Strahan, out.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
myrtlebeachonline.com

High wind delays Michael Strahan’s space trip with 5 others

TV celebrity and former football great Michael Strahan is going to have to wait another few days before rocketing into space. Strahan was supposed to blast off Thursday from West Texas with five others for the 10-minute flight. But on Wednesday, Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, bumped the launch to Saturday because of high wind.
NFL
Inc.com

Michael Strahan's Latest Venture Is Bringing Him to New Heights--Aboard a Blue Origin Space Flight

Michael Strahan has frequently reached for the stars in his wide-ranging career. But his latest venture takes that aim literally. The former athlete turned media personality is set to board Blue Origin's next 10-minute space flight this Saturday, December 11 (rescheduled from December 9 because of weather concerns). Just a few months ago, in July, Strahan reported from the ground in Texas when CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's first crewed launch. The Good Morning America co-host was later approached by the company to board an upcoming flight--an offer he accepted "without hesitation," he announced on the show in late November.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy