Litecoin price analysis is bearish today. Resistance for LTC is present at $162. Support is present at $152. The Litecoin price analysis shows, a drop in price has been observed today, which is why the market is now following a bearish trend. The cryptocurrency is covering a downwards range as the bears have been able to stop the price from going above $158. The downturn was expected after the bulls took the price up yesterday, but bears had to intervene again and take the price down as the trend was bearish for the past many days. Yet, a drop in price was recorded today as the price moved down to $156.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO