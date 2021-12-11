ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Deadly Tornado Sweeps Through Four States

By Tom King
wsau.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, KY (WSAU-MetroSource) –Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state is suffering “the worst tornado damage we’ve seen in a long time”. In a news briefing early this morning, Beshear said the...

wsau.com

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

Dramatic drone video captures deadly tornado devastation in light of day

Devastating images rarely seen outside of a fictionalized disaster film played out across televisions nationwide Saturday, as the nation woke up to see the devastation left behind by a series of catastrophic tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other neighboring states overnight. In Mayfield, one of Kentucky's hardest hit towns,...
ENVIRONMENT
fox17.com

Seven tornadoes slam Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Seven tornadoes touched down in middle Tennessee Friday into Saturday. National Weather Service Nashville confirmed the tornadoes Sunday. While surveys will be taking place in the coming days, here is what information has been released so far. * EF-1, Humphreys County to Bucksnort, max wind 100 mph,...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
WEHT/WTVW

Town in Tennessee exposed to tornado

HENDERSONVILLE, Tn (WEHT) – Communities in Tennessee were also hit by the storm. Mike Carlson has lived in Hendersonville for more than thirty years with his wife Thelma. He says the damage is unlike anything he’s ever seen. “Just scary. This was the first time I’ve been through any damage like this myself but I […]
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Before and after satellite images reveal shocking extent of tornadoes’ destruction

Satellite images of the tornadoes that swept through six states in the US show the extent of damage and destruction they left in their wake. Scores are feared dead across the midwest and the southern US following the string of strong nocturnal tornadoes overnight between Friday and Saturday. The winter storm began in the early hours on Friday and tore through tore through Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. In Illinois, an Amazon warehouse, where the roof and a wall the length of a football field caved in, collapsed, killing at six people. Images provided by Colorado-based space...
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

What is a nocturnal tornado? Weather experts say it’s twice as deadly

(NEXSTAR) – A powerful storm system and cold front spawned a tornado outbreak that led to multiple fatalities and left devastating destruction across multiple states Friday night in what might have been the first-ever “quad-state” tornado. It will be days before the National Weather Service will be...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Outsider.com

Chilling Footage Shows Massive Size of Midwest Tornadoes

On Friday night six states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, were hit by extremely powerful tornadoes. As of now, officials are still struggling to come up with a complete death toll following the devastating destruction. Now, there are communities in several cities and towns left grieving after...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Casualties#Extreme Weather#Wsau Metrosource
UPI News

How the multi-state December tornado formed

The deadly tornado outbreak of Friday spanned multiple states in the Southeast and left hundreds of miles of devastation. With tornado outbreaks of this caliber typically occurring between February and June, many are left to wonder how such a devastating outbreak could occur in December. AccuWeather's Director of Forecast Operations,...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Kentucky tornadoes: 100-year-old church destroyed in seconds

Watch the BBC's Nomia Iqbal as she takes us into the ruins of the Mayfield First United Methodist Church in Kentucky, which was destroyed in the tornadoes. At least 80 people have died in the state, including dozens in a candle factory, and the death toll is expected to rise above 100.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
WISH-TV

1 tornado confirmed in Indiana’s Friday storms

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WISH) — A National Weather Service survey team confirmed that a weak tornado damaged trees and roofs and downed a utility pole over a nearly 5-mile path on Friday night in Lake County. No injuries were reported from the Indiana tornado, one of several across nine...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Kentucky tornado news – latest: Six children confirmed dead as map shows path of destruction in four states

The death toll from tornadoes that ripped through six states on Friday night may well surpass 100 in Kentucky alone, the governor warned. Gov Andy Beshear suggested that the event was the most devastating tornado event in the state’s history, with 64 confirmed dead and 100 still missing as of Monday morning. Dozens more deaths have been confirmed across Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois, where workers were trapped in an Amazon warehouse when it collapsed, killing six people. A map from the National Weather Service shows one supercell, which may have been a single tornado or a family of...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

How the multi-state December tornado formed

AccuWeather Director of Forecast Operations explains how the devastating December tornado formed and what's next. The deadly tornado outbreak of Dec. 10 spanned multiple states in the Southeast and left hundreds of miles of devastation. With tornado outbreaks of this caliber typically occurring between February and June, many are left to wonder how such a devastating outbreak could occur in December.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy