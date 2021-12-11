Our 15+ Best Monkey Bread Recipes of All Time Are The Perfect Sweet and Savory Pull-Apart Snacks

Ree Drummond makes a lot of delicious desserts that have our mouths watering just thinking about them. The Pioneer Woman shared several favorite dessert recipes on her website and included chocolate pie, cookies, and rolls on her list. According to Taste of Home, Drummond loves to stir up some tropical vibes for your taste buds with her cherry-pineapple Pioneer Woman dump cake; however, per Cheat Sheet, Drummond revealed her absolute favorite dessert in her newest cookbook, "The Pioneer Woman Cooks ― Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More." The only thing sweeter than the dish itself is the story of how she happened up upon this delightful treat.
Comments / 0