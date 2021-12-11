ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

When does NORAD start tracking Santa?

By Nexstar Media Wire, WFLA
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBW9m_0dKD7RSm00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Every year, millions of children take to their computers, tablets and smartphones to track the world’s greatest traveler — Santa Claus; and every year since 1955, NORAD has helped children of all ages track Santa on his journey around the world.

What does NORAD stand for?

NORAD stands for North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Everything about the great Christmas tree shortage is a lie

NORAD is a United States and Canada bi-national organization that uses radar and satellites to look out for man-made objects in the sky like aircraft, space vehicles or Santa!

How does NORAD track Santa?

NORAD says it all starts with a radar system called the North Warning System. The powerful radar system uses dozens of installations across Canada’s North and Alaska to look for signs of Santa Claus leaving the North Pole every holiday season.

NORAD also uses a number of satellites in geosynchronous orbit. That’s a fancy way of saying the satellite always stays over the same spot on Earth.

“The moment our radar tells us that Santa has lifted off, we begin to use the same satellites that we use in providing air warning of possible missile launches aimed at North America,” NORAD said.

According to NORAD. the satellites have infrared sensors, so they can see the heat that Rudolph’s nose gives off, just like the heat released when a rocket is launched.

Happy Holidays: Grand Rapids lights Christmas tree

Once Santa reaches Canada or the United States, Canadian NORAD fighter pilots, flying their CF-18’s take off from Newfoundland to welcome Santa to North America. NORAD says Santa actually flies faster than any jet fighter but slows down for NORAD to escort him.

“While in the United States, American NORAD fighter pilots in either the F-15s, F16s or F-22s get the thrill of flying with Santa and the famous Reindeer,” NORAD said.

When does NORAD start tracking Santa?

While NORAD starts tracking Santa on Dec. 24, 2021, the popular Santa tracking website, NORADSanta.org , goes live on Dec.1, 2021. In the meantime, you can see learn what else NORAD does during the rest of the year.

Why does NORAD track Santa?

NORAD said the tradition of tracking Santa actually began by accident.

In 1955, a young child accidentally dialed an unlisted phone number of the CONAD Operations Center when they saw an advertisement telling kids to call Santa. NORAD says its Director of Operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, answered the phone and told his staff to see if Santa had made his way south from the North Pole.

LIST: 2021 West Michigan holiday events

“We’re the only organization that has the technology, the qualifications, and the people to do it,” NORAD said. “And, we love it! NORAD is honored to be Santa’s official tracker!”

How long has NORAD been tracking Santa?

NORAD has been tracking Santa for over 65 years!

The predecessor to NORAD, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), began tracking Santa in 1955. NORAD eventually replaced CONAD in 1958 and took over its mission of tracking Santa and they have been doing so every year since.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

NORAD Santa Tracker launches for 2021 holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year once again for the young boys and girls at heart. The NORAD Santa Tracker website has officially launched for the 2021 holiday season. According to 9News, North America Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) have spent more than 65 years tracking Santa as he The post NORAD Santa Tracker launches for 2021 holiday season appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
KIX 105.7

How Does Santa Do it?

How does Santa do it? I mean, it is a pretty hard task. Delivering all of those presents to all the good little girls and boys. Not to mention the adults. All of that traveling, across the world. Yet every year, without fail, he seems to manage to do it.
AMAZON
foxillinois.com

Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — NewsChannel 20 and FOX Illinois are tracking Santa Claus all day this Christmas Eve!. Tune in to find out where St. Nick is on his annual trek to bring holiday cheer and toys to kids all around the world.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfla#The North Warning System#Canadian#American Norad#F 22s#Rcaf Arc
Aviation Week

2021 Aviation Week Photo Contest: The Winning Photographers

Aldo Wicki has been a winner in the Aviation Week Photo Contest’s defense category many times, but this is the first time his work has been judged Best of the Best. He joined the Swiss Air Force in 1990 and is now a lieutenant colonel. He flies the F/A-18D Hornet and flew F-5 Tiger IIs and BAe Hawks earlier in his career. He also trained as an aerial photographer with the air force and Pilatus Aircraft. He writes and publishes aviation books, reports and photo albums privately and on behalf of the Swiss Air Force.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Press

Canada’s ice-breaking warship in Norfolk after trip through the Arctic

The railings on the ladderway to HMCS Harry DeWolf’s quarterdeck were cold and wet as the Royal Canadian Navy’s new Arctic and Offshore Patrol ship paused on its around-the-continent tour at Naval Station Norfolk’s Pier 5. Up in the Arctic, they’re heated. “It’s real life-saver,” said Master Sailor River Leggett. The DeWolf’s quarterdeck was loaded with three bright blue shipping containers, ...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
pioneerpublishers.com

When Santa Comes A-call’n

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 9 2021) — Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to one and all and I hope your loved ones shower you with gifts galore. I think it is a ton of fun to get stuff, beside the socks I seem to get, that is. I think I have more socks than the rest of California combined. Anyway, when Santa brings a tech gifts, especially technology for your computer it can be a technical challenge to the recipients. The gift giving is well meaning of course, but it can be a technical challenge installing and setting up the device.
CONCORD, CA
kgncnewsnow.com

Bell Helicopter Builds For Czech Republic

Bell Helicopter says it has signed a contract with the U.S. Government to build a Flight Training Device For the Czech Republics new helicopter fleet. The FTD will be used for simulation and training purposes for the prospective pilots of the combined AH-1z and the UH 1 y Fleet. Bell says the new contract will ensure the presence of Bell’s expertise throughout the Czech Air Force’s helicopter program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
99.9 KTDY

Why Does NORAD Track Santa?

I wrote a story earlier last week about being able to track Santa as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve. It got me wondering how this 60-year tradition was started, so I got on the internet and started researching.
ACCIDENTS
WMBB

NORAD officials talk about tracking Santa

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) –   For 365 days a year the North American Aerospace defense command or NORAD controls and protects aerospace by satellites but they do more than just that on Christmas Eve. The military helps St. Nick deliver toys. Members at Tyndall AFB and NORAD help to track Santa. “Kids in the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy