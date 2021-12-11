ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

How a 3rd-string goaltender who just joined the Rivermen saved a victory

By Dave Eminian, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 2 days ago

PEORIA — Every once in a while sports gives us a gift.

That's what happened Friday, a gift from the hockey gods that came wrapped as a third-string goaltender from the low-A Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Meet Joe Noonan.

Goaltender, aspiring journalist, and master of the deadpan.

"I have no idea why I'm here," he said. "But it was fun."

This was late Friday, after the Rivermen played a poor first period, fell behind by two goals, saw their veteran goaltender driven from the game, then rallied with Noonan in the net to beat Knoxville, 5-4, in a shootout tiebreaker before 2,889 at Carver Arena.

It was the first pro win for Noonan. The first pro shootout he faced. The first win after regulation all season for the Rivermen.

They did it with a Gordie Howe hat trick from captain Alec Hagaman. A third-period game-tying goal from Alec Baer. Three assists from defenseman Nick Neville.

And Noonan.

Who?

He was signed by the Rivermen on Thursday to sit behind Eric Levine, one of the league's top goaltenders.

More: Player from Peoria's ECHL era joins Rivermen Hall of Fame

More: BOX SCORE: Rivermen 5, Knoxville 4 (SO)

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Noonan grew up in Seattle and moved to Providence, R.I., when he was 13. He lives now in Northport, Maine, where he coaches goaltenders from age 5 to college.

"I was a baseball catcher when I was a kid," Noonan said. "The way I became a goaltender is I'd put my catcher's gear on and my dad would shoot pucks at me in the driveway.

"I just like having things shot at me."

He spent last season in a senior-A league playing for the Jackson Hole Moose in the USA Hockey Association Senior-A division.

Before that, he played for NCAA Div.-III University of New England, and for Johnson & Wales University.

He wanted to turn pro this fall, and ended up as the No. 3 goaltender this month at FPHL Port Huron.

"I played one game, a 5-3 loss, and I'd say I was not that good," Noonan said.

But the Rivermen needed a backup for Levine. So Jean-Guy Trudel called Port Huron.

"They were the closest FPHL team to us," Trudel said. "I just asked if they had a guy. They sent us Joe."

He jumped in his car and drove 7½ hours to get to Peoria by 9:30 p.m. Thursday night. He rented a hotel room because he didn't want to disturb any of his new teammates by arriving late to team housing.

Knoxville drove Levine out with a 4-2 lead at 12:57 of the second period.

"We needed to make a move at that point," Trudel said. "It all worked out. We have such a weird team. I've never had a team that just seems unable to follow a structured game plan. We keep getting behind in the first period. Then we come back.

"It was amazing to see them battle those last 45 minutes tonight."

Noonan threw a shut out the rest of the way, stopping all 15 shots he faced. He held on through a five-minute, three-on-three sudden-death overtime, then stopped 2 of 4 in the penalty-shot tiebreaker.

At one point, he faced four straight power plays.

"It wasn't that hard, really," he said. "Usually penalty killing in front of me is a mess. But tonight was the best I've ever played behind."

More: With the Rivermen: The top goaltending tandem in pro hockey, takeaways and moves

More: VIDEO Highlights: Rivermen 5, Knoxville 4 (SO)

Wearing a mask that still had a Moose logo on the forehead, he was mobbed by the Rivermen when it was over.

"I kept up with FPHL and SPHL stats for a while when I was at home and trying to find a pro team," Noonan said. "I don't focus on it much. Honestly, I don't know anything about anybody in this league.

"I just wanted to go in and give our guys a chance. I had no idea what I was up against. Sometimes, ignorance is bliss."

But when he came off the bench to stop the Knoxville Ice Bears, he skated to the crease and, for just a moment, glanced around at the Carver Arena walls and spotted the Rivermen championship banners and retired numbers on display.

"It was cool to see Kelly Chase and Tony Twist numbers from the Rivermen hanging there," Noonan said. "All of a sudden it reminded me of the documentary I watched about those two guys.

"At the end of it, Twist was asked how he'd play if he could go back and do it again.

"He was tearing up and said, 'With a little more fire.' "

That's what the Rivermen did in the final 45 minutes. Played with purpose. Dug out of a two-goal hole and gave their fans an improbable win.

"I want to be a journalist," Noonan said. "I've been putting together applications for newspapers."

He authored a terrific story Friday night for the Rivermen.

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: How a 3rd-string goaltender who just joined the Rivermen saved a victory

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
