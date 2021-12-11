ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Christmas Dinner returns for 35th free holiday meal

By Reese Gorman
The Norman Transcript
 2 days ago
Volunteers of the Community Christmas Dinner gather outside Norman High School. Shown, from left, are Patrick Moor, Donna Young, Rick Young, Norman Mayor Breea Clark, Natalie Stephens and Bob Magarian. Reese Gorman / The Transcript

For 35 years and counting, a Norman native has spent his Christmas Day serving others, ensuring that nobody has to spend the holiday alone and nobody goes without a gift.

Bob Magarian said he felt called by God to spend his Christmas serving others in 1987, and ever since, that’s what he’s done.

Now, hundreds gather each Christmas Day in the Norman High School cafeteria to eat a Christmas meal, receive gifts and spend the holiday in community with one another.

“It has to do with doing the Lord’s work,” Magarian said. “He said, ‘Feed my sheep,’ and that’s what we do. That’s the spiritual side, and the physical side is it’s very rewarding to see everyone smiling and enjoying the company.”

This year’s free meal will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25 at Norman High School, 911 W. Main St. In addition to hosting a meal at the school, the event offers dinner and gift delivery for people unable to leave their house.

All are welcome at the Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner, he said. The dinner is returning after Magarian had to cancel in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magarian said the dinner is accepting donations so organizers can give children and families gifts for the holidays.

“We want unwrapped toys for all ages, that’s what we really want, and cash donations,” he said. “If anyone wants to donate, they can come any time up to Christmas Eve and donate.”

He said organizers need toys, gloves, socks, scarves and adult grooming items. Donations can be taken to Morningstar Storage, 1606 24th Ave. SW.

For more information, call Magarian at 364-3273.

U.S. POLITICS
The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

