High school girls basketball: Trinity Catholic cruises past Vanguard

Trinity Catholic sophomore center Rose Gravel scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down 16 rebounds, and freshman guard Delany Baker poured in 20 points to go with 18 boards to lead the Celtics to a 63-37 win over Vanguard on Friday night.

The win improved Trinity Catholic, which has only one senior, to 8-2 on the season.

"We're extremely young and I'd say 90 percent of our points on the year have come from freshmen and sophomores," third-year Celtics coach Matt Moyer said. "It's all about adjustments coming out of middle school where the girls come from different backgrounds. One thing we teach every day is together we work and together we win and every time we break a huddle we break on family. That's how I was raised and these girls have really bought in. We love each other on and off the floor."

The loss evened Vanguard's record at 4-4.

"We played hard and fought to the finish," Knights coach Terrance Lewis said. "We don't ever give up or give in regardless of the score."

Trinity Catholic started the game strong as Gravel scored the first seven points, all in the paint, while Baker scored on a drive to the basket and made a free throw to give the Celtics a 14-2 lead midway through the first period.

Vanguard rallied as senior guard Jadah Kingcade, who had 11 points, drained back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Knights within six points.

Trinity Catholic sophomore Heaven Sanders knocked down a jumper and Gravel had a pair of rebound baskets to put the Celtics up 20-10 heading to the second quarter.

Vanguard found some offensive rhythm as junior Jyla Gunsby scored seven of her team-high 14 points and Diana Gegaj added a bucket to pull the Knights within 23-22 with 2:55 remaining in the second period.

Trinity Catholic answered by going on a 7-0 run as Sanders buried a 3-pointer, Baker swished a pair of free throws and Dasanni Bentley made a jump shot to give the Celtics a 30-22 lead at the half.

Vanguard went ice cold from the floor and Trinity Catholic took full advantage as Micaela Gomez knocked down a 3-pointer and Baker torched the nets with five 3-pointers from the right corner to give the Celtics a commanding 41-22 lead with 3:10 left in the third quarter.

The Knights Rain Smith found the range from behind the arc for a 3-pointer for Vanguard's only points of the period as they trailed 50-25 heading to the final eight minutes.

Trinity Catholic's Kieley Bateman got hot in the final quarter and scored eight of her nine points and Gomez drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the Class 3A Celtics cruised to the victory.

"These kids are amazing and all the credit goes to them," Moyer said. "We do a lot on and off the court and we're growing as a family. We're young, we're not going away and I love these kids."

Trinity Catholic is back on the hardwood next Friday with a game at West Port. Class 5A Vanguard is at district opponent Leesburg on Monday night.