ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is It Too Late to Invest in Ethereum?

By Katie Brockman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has had a phenomenal year, with its price soaring by nearly 700% over the past 12 months. It's also outpaced Bitcoin , which has "only" increased by around 177% over the past year.

All that growth also results in a higher price, however. Ethereum is one of the most expensive cryptocurrencies out there, currently priced at more than $4,100 per token. It also reached an all-time high of over $4,800 per token last month, and now it's back on an upward swing after a rough couple of weeks.

If you're eager to invest in Ethereum but haven't gotten the chance yet, right now may not seem like the best opportunity to buy. By investing now, you'll be buying Ethereum at one of its highest prices of the year.

Does that mean it's too late to buy? Not necessarily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRK2q_0dKD5nrS00

Image source: Getty Images.

Where is Ethereum going in 2022?

Of course, it's impossible to predict exactly how any stock or cryptocurrency will perform in the future, as past returns don't necessarily predict future performance. But there's one big reason why 2022 could be even better for the cryptocurrency.

Ethereum is currently in the process of transitioning to an updated version, Ethereum 2.0, and the rollout is expected to be completed sometime next year. This upgrade involves moving from a proof of work (PoW) mining protocol to a proof of stake (PoS) system, which will make Ethereum both faster and more environmentally friendly.

With a PoW protocol, crypto miners verify transactions using high-powered computers that solve complex puzzles. This is not only a slow process but also consumes an enormous amount of energy.

With a PoS system, transactions are validated by users who put a portion of their crypto holdings at stake for a chance to earn rewards. This process is significantly faster and requires around 99.95% less energy than a PoW protocol.

Once the Ethereum 2.0 rollout is complete, Ethereum will have a serious competitive advantage over other cryptocurrencies. Not only will it be faster and more efficient than Bitcoin (which still uses a PoW protocol), but it will also be able to compete with newer cryptocurrencies such as Solana and Cardano that already use a PoS protocol.

Is Ethereum right for you?

Next year could be a big year for Ethereum, and investing now may be a smart move. That said, Ethereum (and cryptocurrency, in general) isn't the right investment for everyone.

While Ethereum's future looks promising, there are no guarantees that it will perform well over the long run. Cryptocurrency is still highly speculative, and whether it can be a solid long-term investment is still up for debate. Its future is especially uncertain as lawmakers begin to crack down on crypto with stricter regulations .

Before you buy, consider your tolerance for risk, and only invest money you can realistically afford to lose, just in case Ethereum doesn't succeed. Also, be prepared to hold your investment for the long term. Despite its recent record highs, Ethereum still experiences a lot of short-term volatility. There will likely be more ups and downs as Ethereum 2.0 rolls out, so don't go into this investment with the expectation of getting rich overnight.

Ethereum has had a great year, but the best may be yet to come. If you haven't invested yet, it's not too late -- just be sure you're willing to take on the risks involved in buying cryptocurrency. While there are never any guarantees when investing, Ethereum may have a bright future ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ethereum wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Katie Brockman owns Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
dailyhodl.com

Smart Money Whales Have Accumulated Over $2,664,000,000 Worth of One Altcoin: Crypto Insights Firm Santiment

Crypto insights firm Santiment says deep-pocketed crypto investors have been stocking up big on one large-cap altcoin while markets undergo price dips. Santiment tells its 117,000 Twitter followers that whales, or holders with wallets that contain between one million and 10 million XRP, accumulated over 19 million more of the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the last three months.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Rich Retirement Dividend Blue-Chips Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore

The market is 29% historically overvalued and Goldman and Moody's think investors could be facing a lost decade in stocks. Do you dream of a comfortable or rich retirement? I know I do. Do you dream of true financial independence, being able to live off very safe, generous, and rapidly...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Cryptocurrencies That Turned $10,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 2021

The aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies has more than tripled in 2021. However, this crypto quartet has increased in value by 11,800% to more than 50,000,000% since the year began. It's been a good year for the stock market, with the broad-based S&P 500 up by roughly 25%, through Dec....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Eth#Getty Images#Pos
Motley Fool

Could Shiba Inu Lose 99% of Its Value?

The aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies is up over 1,500% in 2021. Although SHIB has led the way on a percentage basis, two red flags suggest tough times are ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Ethereum Rival Is Primed For A 259% Rally By January, As Per Kraken

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has predicted a strong 259% rally for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival and smart contract platform Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) by early 2022. What Happened: Solana remains in a massive broadening ascending wedge since 2020 and appears to be in the early innings of a fourth wave of “price discovery,” according to Kraken’s November 2021 Market Recap and Outlook report.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Overlooked Ethereum Challenger Could Soar 400% This Bull Market Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

The host of crypto channel Coin Bureau is saying that an under-the-radar Ethereum rival is primed for an epic rally before the end of the bull market. In a new video, pseudonymous crypto analyst Guy tells his 1.74 million subscribers that he’s bullish on Near Protocol (NEAR), a blockchain designed for scalability and stability that allows developers to build decentralized applications at low cost, enabling users to manage high-value assets like money or identity.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Motley Fool

2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Begins

CrowdStrike provides endpoint security, protecting businesses from data breaches. Unity Software's 3D content engine is critical for visualizing the metaverse. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Bitcoin is below $50,000 and "will remain sideways until the Fed´s decision"

Traders in the cryptocurrency market have learned the lesson that Bitcoin left them with on December 4th. Because of this, they have thought twice before settling into leveraged positions this past weekend. All in all, the queen of cryptocurrencies returned to one-week lows on December 11th, slightly below $47,000, while rallies have been capped for four consecutive sessions at $50,000. This scenario leads analysts to believe that the sideways market will continue until the decision of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is known.
BUSINESS
investing.com

‘Monster bull move’ means whales could secure the next Bitcoin price surge

New findings from on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant show derivatives investors leading the way when it comes to bullish bets on Bitcoin. ‘Monster bull move’ means whales could secure the next Bitcoin price surge. 3 reasons why Ethereum price can drop below $3K by the end of 2021 By Cointelegraph...
MARKETS
Money Morning

Shiba Inu 2025 Price Prediction: Potential 1,104% Gains?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) took the cryptocurrency market by storm when it skyrocketed a staggering 60,000,000% over the past year. The historic gains commanded the attention of anyone investing in cryptos. That dreaded feeling of missing out cast over investors reading stories about how a $10 investment a year ago would have grown into millions.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
144K+
Followers
71K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy