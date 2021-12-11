ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas nursing home hit by tornado killing two, injuring five

By Hannah James
MONETTE, Ark. (WREG/KTLA/KARK)– A Northeast Arkansas nursing home was hit by a tornado, leaving two dead and five injured.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day confirms two are dead, and five seriously injured at Monette Manor in Monette, Arkansas.

Workers killed after collapse at Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville

At one point 20 were trapped in the nursing home.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

