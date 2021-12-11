ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 56

Cover picture for the articleEach weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and...

12/7/21 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, UAlbany adjunct professor and investigative journalist Rosemary Armao, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union, Mike Spain.
SPAIN
The Wheel of Time Episode 4 Review | The Dragon Reviewed NO Book SPOILERS

The Wheel of Time Episode 4 Review | The Dragon Reviewed NO Book SPOILERS. The Wheel weaves as the Wheel wills and a wind whips through LRM towers that speaks in whispers. The Dragon, The Dragon Reviewed has been reborn! Join The Camerlyn seat and his two Novice Aes Sedai in reviewing Amazon’s The Wheel of Time show. This show covers Episode 4 graded and discussed. Also there are NO book Spoilers in this chat as we have one book fan (Cam Clark) and two brand new fans (Kyle and Christine Malone). So all theories are from the two non-book readers.
Landscapers Review: Episode 1 (Season 1 Episode 1)

HBO’s latest prestige miniseries Landscapers is based on a true story. Or is it?. Near the start of Landscapers Season 1 Episode 1, “Episode 1,” a caption reads, “This is a true story” before fading to just say, “This is a story.”. The show wouldn’t be the first to take...
Doctor Who: Flux Episode 6 Review – The Vanquishers

Warning: this Doctor Who review contains spoilers. Several regenerations and over a decade ago, more than ten million people sat down to watch ‘Journey’s End’, which at the time was intended to be Russell T. Davies’ last regular episode of Doctor Who before a handful of seasonal specials ended his tenure as showrunner. The extra-long finale saw a huge ensemble cast from the show’s history facing the ‘Reality Bomb’, a wave of energy that would wipe out absolutely everything. Fortunately, due to some last-minute technobabble, we effectively had three Doctors working in tandem to stop it, with the added advantage that one was also the magnificent Donna Noble.
Igor Stravinsky
‘Invasion’ episode 9 ‘Full of Stars’ recap/review

Here’s where we stand after Invasion’s eighth episode:. For at least the second time in her life, Aneesha made out with a guy she’s way too good for. After that, she and her family found Luke with another kid (Jack) and his family in the morgue. Luke had also taken out the strange alien rock from his book bag and was hovering it over a goo covered corpse. This caused the goo to move and create weird shapes, which understandably freaked everyone out.
‘Hawkeye’ episode 3, a spoiler review

It’s finally December, and we’re already halfway through with “Hawkeye”. We cut back to Clint and Kate after they were captured by the Tracksuit Mafia. It is here we learn more about their leader, Maya Lopez (Echo), and her vendetta against Ronin, who unbeknownst to anyone is Clint himself. With Christmas on its way, Clint and Kate make a quick escape as they uncover an expanding criminal conspiracy.
Race, education, integration and unity in America

Given all the controversies about teaching the history of immigrants who didn’t come from England in the public schools, I’d like to read a sentence from my book about the Roberts Court:. Integration had been applied over two centuries to class, immigration, language, religion, ethnicity, gender, and, and finally, to...
Winter Specials

TUESDAY DEC. 21 @ 10 P.M. Celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded in the world’s largest Gothic cathedral. Musicians include gospel singer Theresa Thomason, multi-instrumentalist and singer Arto Tunçboyacıyan and double reed wizard Paul McCandless. Hear the American Performance Premiere of the Grammy-winning suite MIHO with The Paul Winter Consort: Eugene Friesen, Paul Sullivan, Eliot Wadopian, Jamey Haddad, Tim Brumfield and the thundering Cathedral Pipe Organ. WNYC's John Schaefer hosts. https://solsticeconcert.com/
Rounding up listeners' favorite holiday songs and albums

(Singing) Have yourself a merry - oh, sorry. I begin to play holiday music at the crack of dawn Thanksgiving Day - classics - Nat King Cole, Der Bingle, Ella, "Little Drummer Boy," Mariah Carey, BJ Leiderman, who writes our theme music. But this year, we also asked some of our listeners on Twitter to tell us about some of their favorite holiday tunes. First up, Joy West, Charlotte, N.C., with an album that many of us parents have played for our children and then play again mostly for ourselves.
‘Anna’ episode 4 review: The only adult in the room

Anna took one step closer to having her family reunion in last week’s episode. After escaping the clutches of an evil twin, thanks in part to her crush, Pietro, she sets out to infiltrate the compound of the White and Blue Kids. Once inside, she plans to rescue her younger brother who has been taken there. The gang’s leader, Angelica, has created an alluring escape from the post-apocalyptic world but she also has one intriguing possession that no one else can claim: the last remaining adult.
BIFF hosts regional premiere of award-winning "Down with the King" - new movie by filmmaker Diego Ongaro

In the new film “Down with the King” directed by Diego Ongaro and co-written by Ongaro and Xabi Molia: rap star Money Merc is struggling with the music industry and the pressures of being a celebrity. He leaves the city to re-evaluate his career while immersing himself in a small farm town in the mountains. The film stars real-life Grammy nominated rapper Freddie Gibbs in a captivating debut film performance.
New book about Lucy Gwin and the voice of Disability Nation

Longtime area journalist Jim Odato joins us about his new book, "This Brain Had a Mouth, Lucy Gwin and the Voice of Disability Nation," about author, advocacy journalist, disability rights activist, feminist, and founder of Mouth magazine, Lucy Gwin. Gwin made her mark by helping those in "handicaptivity" find their...
Vivian Maier, renowned 20th century photographer, was unknown until her death in 2009

Vivian Maier is considered one of the nation's greatest photographers of the 20th century. But her genius did not come to light until after she died in 2009. That's when the contents of her storage containers, more than 140,000 photographs and negatives, gained the attention of curators and critics. Museum exhibits and two film documentaries followed. Author Ann Marks spent years researching Maier's gifted but troubled life to write "Vivian Maier Developed: The Untold Story Of The Photographer Nanny." Ann Marks joins us now from New York City.
The classic 'West Side Story' is being remade for the screen

RACHEL ZEGLER: (As Maria, singing) Tonight, tonight, it all began tonight. I saw you, and the world went away. GONYEA: Maria, Tony, Anita, Bernardo, Riff and Chino, two rival gangs, the white Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks battling it out as two teenagers fall in love. The new movie is directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Tony Kushner. And Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria, and Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita, are both here with us. Welcome to you.
Live At The Linda featuring Sawyer Fredricks and Della Mae

Americana singer-songwriter, Sawyer Fredericks, hailing from his family farm here in upstate, cut his teeth at the age of 13, playing local farmers markets, open mics, and iconic New York venues like Caffé Lena, The Towne Crier Café, and The Bitter End. With his deep, beyond-his-years original lyrics and melodies, raw, soulful vocals, and powerful live performances, Sawyer seemed an unlikely match for reality TV, but having been scouted by casting directors at 15, he quickly won over broad audiences with his genuine delivery and unique arrangements of classic songs, going on to win season 8 of NBC's The Voice.
Cameo George, First Black EP of ‘American Experience,’ Previews Upcoming Season (EXCLUSIVE)

Since she was appointed executive producer of “American Experience” in July 2020, Cameo George has been busy expanding and diversifying the slate of PBS’ signature historical documentary series, with the upcoming 34th season the first produced in full under her direction. The new “American Experience” season will kick off on Feb. 7 with Michael Bicks and Anna Lee Strachan’s “Riveted: The History of Jeans.” About how jeans became a staple of clothing worldwide, it is one of six feature documentaries in the season, five of which were commissioned by George, the first Black woman to helm “American Experience.” George replaced Mark...
