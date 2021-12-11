Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 56

Americana singer-songwriter, Sawyer Fredericks, hailing from his family farm here in upstate, cut his teeth at the age of 13, playing local farmers markets, open mics, and iconic New York venues like Caffé Lena, The Towne Crier Café, and The Bitter End. With his deep, beyond-his-years original lyrics and melodies, raw, soulful vocals, and powerful live performances, Sawyer seemed an unlikely match for reality TV, but having been scouted by casting directors at 15, he quickly won over broad audiences with his genuine delivery and unique arrangements of classic songs, going on to win season 8 of NBC's The Voice.
