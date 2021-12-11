Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 56

Warning: this Doctor Who review contains spoilers. Several regenerations and over a decade ago, more than ten million people sat down to watch ‘Journey’s End’, which at the time was intended to be Russell T. Davies’ last regular episode of Doctor Who before a handful of seasonal specials ended his tenure as showrunner. The extra-long finale saw a huge ensemble cast from the show’s history facing the ‘Reality Bomb’, a wave of energy that would wipe out absolutely everything. Fortunately, due to some last-minute technobabble, we effectively had three Doctors working in tandem to stop it, with the added advantage that one was also the magnificent Donna Noble.

