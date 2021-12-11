ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC MLS Cup 2021: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The 26th edition of MLS Cup will feature New York City FC and the Portland Timbers.

While this will be the first MLS Cup appearance for NYCFC, Portland will be playing in its third MLS Cup. However, this will be the first time that the Timbers will host MLS Cup at Providence Park. Portland won MLS Cup in 2015 against the Crew in Columbus, but were defeated by Atlanta United in MLS Cup 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Timbers, coached by Giovanni Savarese , reached MLS Cup by defeating Minnesota United in Round 1 , the Colorado Rapids in the Western Conference semifinals and then Real Salt Lake in the conference final . Felipe Mora (11) and Dairon Asprilla (10) were Portland's leading goal-scorers during the 2021 regular season.

NYCFC, coached by Ronny Deila, reached MLS Cup by defeating Atlanta United in the first round , the New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference semifinals and the Philadelphia Union in the conference final . With his 19 goals this season, Valentín "Taty" Castellanos was the league's Golden Boot winner .

NYCFC will be playing for New York's first major pro sports championship since the New York Giants won Super Bowl XLVI on Feb. 5, 2012.

2021 MLS CUP PREDICTIONS: Does New York gets its first major sports title since 2011?

GIOVANNI SAVARESE: Portland coach's history with NYCFC dates back to Cosmos days

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW: Stay up to date with our sports newsletter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TScz_0dKD2qRS00
NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos was the 2021 MLS Golden Boot winner. Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports

Here's everything you need to know for MLS Cup 2021:

What time does MLS Cup start?

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Providence Park in Portland.

What TV channel is MLS Cup on?

The game will be nationally televised on ABC, with Jon Champion (play-by-play) and Taylor Twellman (analysis) on the call. Spanish-language broadcast is available on UniMás and TUDN.

How can I watch MLS Cup online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Watch ESPN. The game also can be streamed live on fuboTV .

What are the odds for MLS Cup 2021?

According to Tipico Sportsbook , New York City FC (+155) are slight favorites over the Portland Timbers (+165).

Why is MLS Cup 2021 being played in Portland?

The Portland Timbers earned home-field advantage for MLS Cup by having a better regular-season record than their opponents, NYCFC. Since 2012, the team with the highest regular-season point total has been the championship game's host.

A Timbers game at Providence Park is unique in American sports. Timber Joey, Portland's lumberjack mascot, saws off a slab of wood for each Timbers goal and then presents it to the goal scorer after the game. Timbers Army, Portland's supporters group, is among the finest in the sport and is known for impressive tifo displays .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpHXC_0dKD2qRS00
Portland fans will be hoping Timber Joey cuts the log multiple times when the Timbers host MLS Cup against NYCFC. Troy Wayrynen, USA TODAY Sports

MLS Cup history: Previous finals

2020: Columbus Crew over Seattle Sounders FC (Mapfre Stadium), 3-0

2019: Seattle Sounders FC over Toronto FC (CenturyLink Field), 3-1

2018: Atlanta United over Portland Timbers (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), 2-0

2017: Toronto FC over Seattle Sounders FC (BMO Field), 2-0

2016: Seattle Sounders FC over Toronto FC (BMO Field), 0-0 (Sounders won penalty shootout, 5-4)

2015: Portland Timbers over Columbus Crew (Mapfre Stadium), 2-1

2014: Los Angeles Galaxy over New England Revolution (StubHub Center), 2-1 (extra time)

2013: Sporting Kansas City over Real Salt Lake (Sporting Park), 1-1 (SKC won penalty shootout, 7-6)

2012: Los Angeles Galaxy over Houston Dynamo (Home Depot Center), 3-1

2011: Los Angeles Galaxy over Houston Dynamo (Home Depot Center), 1-0

2010: Colorado Rapids over FC Dallas (BMO Field), 2-1 (extra time)

2009: Real Salt Lake over Los Angeles Galaxy (Qwest Field), 1-1 (RSL won penalty shootout, 5-4)

2008: Columbus Crew over New York Red Bulls (Home Depot Center), 3-1

2007: Houston Dynamo over New England Revolution (RFK Stadium), 2-1

2006: Houston Dynamo over New England Revolution (Pizza Hut Park), 1-1 (Dynamo won penalty shootout, 4-3)

2005: Los Angeles Galaxy over New England Revolution (Pizza Hut Park), 1-0 (extra time)

2004: D.C. United over Kansas City Wizards (Home Depot Center), 3-2

2003: San Jose Earthquakes over Chicago Fire (Home Depot Center), 4-2

2002: Los Angeles Galaxy over New England Revolution (Gillette Stadium), 1-0 (extra time)

2001: San Jose Earthquakes over Los Angeles Galaxy (Crew Stadium), 2-1 (extra time)

2000: Kansas City Wizards over Chicago Fire (RFK Stadium), 1-0

1999: D.C. United over Los Angeles Galaxy (Foxboro Stadium), 2-0

1998: Chicago Fire over D.C. United (Rose Bowl), 2-0

1997: D.C. United over Colorado Rapids (RFK Stadium), 2-1

1996: D.C. United over Los Angeles Galaxy (Foxboro Stadium), 3-2 (extra time)

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC MLS Cup 2021: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

Comments / 1

Related
Portland Tribune

MLS Cup: New York City FC seeks first trophy

Timbers opponent, with ties to England power Manchester City, aims to become second New York club to win a title in Portland.The last time a major soccer champion was crowned on the ground now called Providence Park, it was a powerhouse club from New York that walked away with the trophy. That was in 1977, when the star-studded Cosmos won the North American Soccer League's Soccer Bowl. Portland hosted the championship event thanks to two seasons of rabid support for the Timbers, who joined the NASL in 1975 and advanced to Soccer Bowl '75. Soccer Bowl '77 came to Portland...
MLS
CBS Sports

Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC: MLS Cup playoffs live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

The battle for Major League Soccer's eastern conference title comes Sunday as the Philadelphia Union host NYCFC. The winner advances to MLS Cup 2021 to take on the Portland Timbers on Saturday. The Union are the second seed in the east and beat the New York Red Bulls in extra time in the first round before edging Nashville in the second round via penalty kicks. NYCFC entered as the fourth seed and knocked out Atlanta United before bouncing the top seed New England Revolution in penalties to reach this match. Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Deila
Person
Giovanni Savarese
Person
Dairon Asprilla
BBC

MLS Cup: New York City FC in first final since creation

It is less than nine years since New York City FC were given the 20th Major League Soccer franchise. Fewer than seven have elapsed since the fledgling club played its first home game in the unlikely setting of Yankee Stadium. Home to the iconic New York Yankees, the baseball team...
MLS
thestreamable.com

How to Watch the MLS Cup Final - Portland Timbers vs. NYCFC - Live Without Cable

The MLS regular season comes down to two teams — the Portland Timbers and NYCFC. Will City capture their first MLS Cup? Or will the Timbers add another trophy to the collection and keep City from securing their first big win in team history? Find out this Saturday, December 11 at 3 PM ET on ABC.
MLS
CBS Sports

2021 MLS Cup final: Portland Timbers vs. NYCFC score, live updates as championship game goes to extra time

The 26th edition of the MLS Cup final at Providence Park heads to extra time as the Portland Timbers and New York City Football Club play for the right to be crowned kings of Major League Soccer. Both teams toppled the number one seeds in their conferences on the way to the cup with the Timbers taking down the Colorado Rapids and NYCFC ending the New England Revolution's record-breaking season on a sour note. It is part of what has made these MLS Cup Playoffs so exciting as each team has scored multiple goals in all of their matches but one.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#New York City Fc#Gillette Stadium#New York Red Bulls#The Portland Timbers#Nycfc#Atlanta United#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Minnesota United#The Philadelphia Union#The New York Giants#Usa Today Sports#Abc#Unim S#Tudn
theathletic.com

MLS betting: One last shot at gains and glory in MLS Cup

The history of Major League Soccer is littered with men who faked it — those who scored front office jobs, even roster spots, with huge egos and only a basic understanding of the rules. And it’s in that spirit that we bring you Betting Allocation Money (BAM!), a weekly betting column by two soccer writers who have resigned themselves to losing it all.
MLS
opb.org

Talking Timbers ahead of the MLS finals against New York City FC

Your browser does not support the audio element. The Portland Timbers have played in the Major League Soccer championship game twice before, but never at home. On Saturday, the Timbers had the opportunity to win the MLS cup right here in Portland. They ultimately lost the championship in penalty kicks against New York City FC. Ahead of the game, OPB Morning Edition host Geoff Norcross spoke with Timbers TV analyst Ross Smith about the team’s prospects.
MLS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

315K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy