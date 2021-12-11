Win or go home

DJ Shafer | Game Day PhotosSam Houston quarterback Eric Schmid rushes into the endzone to take the lead as the clock ticked down against UIW

HUNTSVILLE — After escaping a close matchup with the University of Incarnate Word, top-seeded Sam Houston will now have to face No. 7 Montana State later tonight.

The Bearkats, who have relied heavily on their run defense, will need to do it yet again with a run-first team headed to Huntsville.

“We’ve won five playoff games this year by one-play, that’s just the nature of the playoffs,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said in his weekly conference. “I think it speaks a lot to the resilience of this team…Montana State will be very physical and they play with an attitude. Their defense will be as good as we will see.”

Despite the Bobcats being the No. 7 team, their starting quarterback entered the transfer portal just days before the second round of the playoffs, now that freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott has taken the reins. The freshman threw for just 51 yards in their playoff game against UT Martin, but was a big threat with his legs. Mellott added 180 yards on the ground and found the end zone twice.

Mellott will not be the only concern on the ground for the Bearkat defense, junior running back Isaiah Ifanse has been a rock for the Bobcat offense. Ifanse has rushed for 1434 yards this season, which lands him third overall in the FCS.

While Sam Houston has the fourth overall rushing defense in the FCS, which will set this game up to be one of the best of the weekend, the Kats don’t feel any added pressure.

“I don’t think we added pressure,” senior defensive end Jahari Kay said. “We’ve played great teams previously and I think we have a great scheme on stopping the run. This is the perfect situation to fall back on our training and play a great defense. I think this will be a great week to capitalize on last week and show the country that Sam Houston’s defense can stop the run.”

While the Bearkat defense will look to keep Mellott and Ifanse in check, the offense will need to continue to be one of the top in the nation.

Sam Houston currently ranks third in the FCS with a scoring offense averaging 43 points per game.

This comes in a big part of their running back duo of Ramon Jefferson and Noah Smith. Jefferson currently sits in seventh in the FCS in rushing yards with 1138 yards, but the thing about him is he is tough to get on the ground.

Jefferson has also found the end zone 13 times in 11 games this season and didn’t play in the second half of the Dixie State win.

With Smith rushing for 533 yards this season, this offense could be hard to stop.

“It’s sweet going into every game,” Smith said. “We prepare really well, our position coach prepares us well and breaks down everything for us, we go in prepared and we just use our skill set. Ramon goes out there before me and I piggyback off him. I just go out there and try to keep it going.”

But for the Kats to really get things going offensively, they will need quarterback Eric Schmid to reach his next level. Schmid was a pivotal part of the Kats’ championship run last year and will have to be back for this one too. While he was able to rush for 47 yards and two touchdowns through the air to help lift his team, he was limited to just one touchdown and 210 yards through the air last week.

With a Montana State defense able to knock you down on all levels, the Kats will need every bit of offensive push they have.

“They are just so sound, it’s like watching a choreographed dance, they are just hitting every beat,” Keeler added. “Sometimes it’s nice playing those guys because you know where they are going to be, but they have really good players that play with an intensity and an edge. It should be a really good matchup.”

Sam Houston and Montana State are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium and the game can be streamed on the ESPN+ platform.