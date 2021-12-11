ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

California could get an $18 minimum wage. Experts outline how it could get rid of worker shortages and cause a 'ripple effect' throughout the country.

By Juliana Kaplan
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPzvr_0dKD1KbL00
Joe Sanberg, a progressive activist and entrepreneur, filed the ballot initiative. Joe Sanberg
  • Activists are fighting for an $18 minimum wage in California — more than double the federal rate.
  • The boost may help get those fed up with pay declines relative to economic growth to return to work.
  • Five million workers may get an extra $24 a day with the hike, says the man who introduced the plan.

Worker advocates in California — a state that's seen price spikes in everything from housing to water — are looking to raise the state's minimum wage to more than double the federal rate.

The country's federal minimum wage remains at $7.25, but a new ballot initiative would bring California's to $18 an hour. The experts behind it say the Living Wage Act of 2022 would be a boon for about 5 million workers after decades of declining wages relative to economic growth.

Joe Sanberg, the activist and entrepreneur who filed the proposal, said those workers would get an extra $24 a day under an $18 minimum wage — and it may also help ease the worker shortages that employers complain about.

"That's a big deal," Sanberg said. "That's going to be the difference between people being able to make their rent or not, providing healthy food for their kids — three meals instead of two meals a day."

This aligns with the views of some activists, such as Saru Jayaraman — the president of One Fair Wage and director of the Food Labor Research Center at UC Berkeley — who said the economy isn't suffering from a "labor shortage," but rather a "wage shortage." In industries such as leisure and hospitality, workers are quitting en masse, with many saying they won't return.

"The real solution to getting these workers to come back to work, and having the restaurant industry we had prior to the pandemic, is going to be getting people a permanent wage increase," Jayaraman said. She added that 2 million restaurant workers — who are overwhelmingly immigrants, people of color, women, and single mothers — would benefit from a minimum-wage hike.

For you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKfyY_0dKD1KbL00
Saru Jayaraman, the president of One Fair Wage and director of the Food Labor Research Center at UC Berkeley. Saru Jayaraman

Heidi Shierholz, the president of the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, agreed that higher wages are a solution for so-called labor shortages.

It can't just happen at individual businesses, Jayaraman said. Workers "aren't dumb" and won't return for a restaurant raising wages on its own, since it could also reduce wages at its discretion.

"Workers aren't going to come back for anything less than a guarantee of a permanent wage increase," Jayaraman said. "And that's what this ballot measure provides."

Now, the ballot measure must get a million signatures to get on the November 2022 ballot, The Sacramento Bee reported.

"So many people are working full time and can't afford life's basic needs, and are living on a knife's edge of financial ruin," Sanberg said. "In California, where the cost of living is continuing to increase — the cost of everything is continuing to increase — those increases fall hardest on the shoulders of low-income people."

America's federal minimum is stagnant, while prices keep rising

For 12 years, America's federal minimum wage has been $7.25 — even as essentials, such as food, gas, and housing, see prices skyrocket. In October, the US experienced the highest rate of price inflation in three decades.

In the meantime, over half of the states in the country have enacted their own raises. A record-breaking number of jurisdictions raised their wages in 2021, a report from the National Employment Law Project said. California is set to raise its minimum wage to $15 for all employers by 2023.

But even with momentum that includes the president supporting $15 as a new minimum-wage benchmark, congressional Democrats still failed to move the minimum wage forward as part of President Joe Biden's first stimulus package.

Sanberg saw California as a leader in the movement and thought the ballot initiative would pass, which could have wider-reaching implications.

"I hope and expect that it's going to create a positive ripple effect throughout the country, where other states are going to follow suit and raise their minimum wage," Sanberg said. "Eventually, the federal government's going to raise its minimum wage, but the stakes are too high to wait for the federal government to act."

Under the Living Wage Act of 2022, the minimum in California would rise to $18 by 2026 and then be automatically tied to inflation.

"What California is doing, believe it or not, with this ballot measure, it's so far from radical," Jayaraman said. "It's actually way below where we would have gotten had wages gone up with inflation or productivity growth."

Dean Baker, a senior economist at the left-leaning Center for Economic and Policy Research, found that the minimum wage would be $26 today if it had kept up with productivity growth.

Rather, Jayaraman said, it's "radical" to keep the wage stagnant for so long: "When you don't raise it, the impact is massive amounts of poverty and usage of public assistance, and frankly, a failed economy. That is what we are. We're a failed economy."

Comments / 5

Karma 4 U
2d ago

People of Chicago should move out there. soon ! 18 per. hr. beach front tent free food free money for dope go now....soon.....please.

Reply
4
Not Happening
2d ago

And you wonder why inflation has exploded? Look in the mirror if you vote Democrat.

Reply
8
Related
CalMatters

Thousands of farmworkers will get pay raises thanks to a lawsuit

Guest farmworkers will see pay increases in 2022 thanks to a lawsuit to stop a Trump-era wage freeze. President Trump proposed the freeze in an attempt to help farmers who lost profit and fallowed land during the pandemic shutdown in 2020. But farmworker advocates sued the Department of Agriculture to stop the freeze from taking effect.
INDUSTRY
CBS Miami

Experts Believe Other States Could Switch To Electric Mowers Like California

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of Americans own gas-powered lawn mowers, but that could be changing. California is making the switch to electric mowers and experts believe other states could eventually do the same. David Hernandez is with “Sod and Turf Pros” in Los Angeles and has used gas-powered equipment for years. He understands electric tools are the future but said there are pros and cons. “You won’t be having all that gas up your nose, be inhaling it, because I’ve been there. I’ve done that,” Hernandez said. One trade-off is usage time. Hernandez bought an electric leaf blower but said he has to operate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Record Number of Workers Quit Jobs to Become Self-Employed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A historic number of workers have become their own bosses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (pdf). As of October, there were about 9.44 million unincorporated self-employed individuals in the United States, as per the Bureau’s data. In that same month last year, there were about 8.78 million unincorporated self-employed individuals in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wage#Economy#Living Wage#Housing#Inflation#Uc Berkeley
CNN

EU wants millions of gig economy workers to get paid leave and a minimum wage

London (CNN Business) — As many as four million European gig economy workers could become employees if new draft EU legislation becomes law. The European Commission proposed new rules for "digital platforms" on Thursday that could force ride-hailing and delivery firms such as Uber and Deliveroo to reclassify their contracted drivers as employees. The Commission estimates the rules could affect between 1.7 and 4.1 million people.
ADVOCACY
Tampa Bay Times

Immigrants could help with the shortage of construction workers | Letters

National labor shortage continues to affect business, construction | Nov. 12. At the same time that we are thinking of ways to prevent and send back immigrants, including many hard-working and law abiding Mexican and Central Americans, we have a problem finding U.S. citizens to fill 400,000+ jobs in the construction industry. Why don’t we give the people we are sending back across the border temporary residence status, possibly leading to permanent residency, to train and work in construction? These workers would be legal residents more than willing to work construction and other non-college jobs in our country, pay taxes, and receive their medical care through their employers, just like other U.S. resident workers. It would be a win-win-win for the people coming here for their futures, for the U.S. construction (and other industries) facing dire shortages of workers, and for the U.S. itself as we rebuild our infrastructure and improve our cities.
IMMIGRATION
KCTV 5

Parson recommended to increase minimum wage for state workers

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) said Monday that he will recommend a $15 per hour base pay for all state employees, along with a 5.5 percent in cost of living adjustment. "With many positions across state government facing turnover rates anywhere from 10-100 percent and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
klpw.com

Minimum Wage Workers In Missouri Getting Raise In 2022

Minimum wage workers in Missouri are set to receive another raise next year. The state's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says starting in January, the minimum wage will increase to eleven-dollars-and-15-cents per hour. The minimum applies to private employers, except retail and service businesses whose gross annual sales are less than 500-thousand-dollars.
MISSOURI STATE
eastcountytoday.net

California Water Wasters Could Get Hit With $500 Fine Per Day

In an effort to curtail water waste and help conserve supplies California Water Regulators are proposing a $500 a day fine under an emergency regulation. They will vote on the measure Jan. 4, 2022. This comes after Governor Gavin Newsom called for a voluntary 15% reduction in water usage, but...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Markets Insider

13 reasons that help explain the labor shortage in the US

This year, businesses have been reporting difficulty filling open jobs, as workers quit at record highs. Businesses call it a "labor shortage", but it's a complicated mix of many different economic factors. Those include childcare, systemic racism, and multiple mismatches between workers and open jobs. It's been seven months of...
ECONOMY
SFGate

Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

ELLIOTT, Iowa (AP) — A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
reviewjournal.com

Social Security, wage hikes and SNAP could alleviate inflation

With inflation expected to keep rising into the new year, Americans can use all the financial help they can get in 2022. Fortunately, some will get a boost in income to help them cope with higher prices for everything from gas and food to energy, household items and health care.
AGRICULTURE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy