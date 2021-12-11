ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Hamilton and MasterClass Want to Mentor You on Winning

By Mark Hacking
First things first: Judging by the data alone, it’s clear that Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers in history—arguably, the greatest of all time. Heading into the final race of the 2021 season, he holds the record for most F1 race wins (103), podium finishes (181) and pole positions (103).

Hamilton , currently with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team , is also tied with Michael Schumacher for seven World Drivers’ Championships, a situation that could change by the time the checkered flag falls on the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. He enters the final contest locked in a battle with Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen for the title—if the British racer scores one more point than his rival, he captures a record-breaking eighth crown.

In the week leading up to the grand finale, the keen minds over at online-learning site MasterClass have offered subscribers a chance to jump in the passenger seat of Hamilton’s psyche through a new virtual course, taught by Hamilton himself, on how to develop “A Winning Mindset.” In the interest of seeing if this program could help us predict how the racer would fare in the final showdown of the season, we sharpened our pencils, hunkered down and paid rapt attention.

Truth be told, we had already studied Hamilton’s approach to living a high-performance life. From the Netflix documentary The Game Changers , we learned about his transition to a vegan diet. In his sit-down with David Letterman in My Next Guest Needs No Introduction , we came to appreciate the challenge of rising through the ranks as a driver of color. Of course, we also binge-watched Formula 1: Drive to Survive to discover how the best racers in the world deal with the stresses of competing at the very highest level.

In one way, Hamilton’s MasterClass is like a companion piece to the latter series—we learn some things about how he prepares, but he doesn’t reveal all his secrets. For example, he shares nothing about his particular driving style or how it is that he produces such speed on track. (Hamilton admits to being guarded with people; this quality seems to have spilled over into the creative choices made here.)

Contrast this to the MasterClass presented by Serena Williams and the differences are stark. In one episode, the tennis star runs through the exact mechanics of how she serves; the viewer can take this information and apply it to his or her own game with immediate effect. In this respect, the lessons imparted by Hamilton are more suited to a broader audience, not only someone who wants to improve lap times at their private racetrack club.

Nevertheless, there are some fascinating aspects to what Hamilton has chosen to share about his career; these lessons suggest he’s an even tougher competitor than people may think. He’s been a formidable Grand Prix racer from the start—he tied a record for most wins in a rookie season. But he’s only become better over time, the result of a relentless drive to better himself.

Over the years, he has delved into mediation, explored new forms of physical training and pursued outside interests including music and fashion. All of these efforts have been in the name of fine-tuning his performance while creating a more well-rounded life at the same time.

In the class, there’s an entire lesson on failure, which is incredible when you stop to think about it. One of the most successful sportsmen of all time advocates using failure to propel yourself forward. “In my opinion, failure is 100 percent necessary for greatness,” he says. “To achieve greatness, to have that success, you’ve got to fail as many times as possible.”

Hamilton describes a time early in his career when things were not going his way. He was crashing a lot and, worse, he couldn’t keep pace with the top competitors in the series. He thought his dream of becoming a professional driver was over. And his father, who had provided support every step of the way, thought the same. Lewis was failing.

The next morning, he went on the longest run of his life, refocused on his goal and reminded himself of what he was prepared to sacrifice to achieve it. He pulled himself back from the brink, even though admitting defeat and quitting would’ve been a more straightforward and far easier decision. Hamilton notes: “I would always say, set yourself goals that are almost impossible.”

Not so long ago, the idea of breaking the record for World Drivers’ Championships seemed highly unlikely, if not utterly impossible. In 1957, Juan Manuel Fangio set the record by winning his fifth title. This marker held fast for over 40 years—despite the best efforts of Jack Brabham, Sir Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet, Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna, all of whom captured at least three titles each.

Then along came Michael Schumacher, who won his sixth World Drivers’ Championship in 2003, followed by number seven in 2004. Hamilton is now poised to pass that. On paper, it might seem like the only thing standing in his way is Verstappen. But the biggest obstacle, the notion that eight championships was impossible, has already been cleared. This weekend, we may have to temporarily pump the breaks on Hamilton’s MasterClass and instead watch as he attempts to school the competition in Abu Dhabi.

Taylor Daily Press

Lewis Hamilton in trouble over controversial Mercedes sponsorship deal: ‘I didn’t know anything about it’ | Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia

Formula 1Lewis Hamilton is usually outspoken when it comes to social issues and abuses in the world. Tonight after qualifying – Where he took first place after a mistake from Verstappen He was questioned about a controversial sponsorship deal with his Mercedes team. “We’ll see if that logo stays on the car.”
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘What a joke’, ‘It can’t be right’: Lewis Hamilton pipped to Formula One title

A breathless and chaotic climax to the Formula One season which saw Lewis Hamilton pipped to the championship title left viewers angry and confused.With Hamilton effectively needing to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to take the crown ahead of Max Verstappen he held a comfortable lead over his rival in the late stages of the race.A title battle we will never forgetThank you#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/aDYvg00KuQ— Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021But a crash saw the safety car sent out, ultimately ensuring the title came down to one lap of racing with Hamilton’s lead erased – and Verstappen...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“I respect Lewis Hamilton as a driver but the rest, nothing”: Jos Verstappen suggests 2021 title race turning toxic

49-years-old Jos Verstappen might have had a decent stint in the Formula 1 himself but is better off known as the father of Red Bull’s ace, Max Verstappen. With the chance to see his son become the second only to ever beat Lewis Hamilton in the turbo hybrid era, Jos condemn the 2021 title race as ‘toxic’ and even went onto opinionate upon the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton wants 'uncomfortable discussions' in Saudi Arabia over LGBTQ+ rights

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said he wants to do everything in his power to be a force for positive change in Saudi Arabia ahead of the country's first race. Hamilton will wear Pride colours on his race helmet for the second race in a row this weekend, having done so at the Qatar Grand Prix. A Jeddah street circuit hosts Saudi's debut F1 race on Dec. 5.
WORLD
Reuters

Verstappen wins first F1 title in last lap drama

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Formula One championship, denying Lewis Hamilton a record eighth, with a last-lap overtake to win a season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday amid controversy and high drama. Hamilton's Mercedes team took the constructors' title for an unprecedented eighth year...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Lando Norris makes honest Lewis Hamilton confession in terms of fame

McLaren’s Lando Norris is one of the brightest young stars in the modern-day Formula 1 grid. Having being highly popular among the new-age Formula 1 spectators, Norris made an honest confession with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, saying that he is nowhere close to being as popular as the 36-years-old Brit driver.
MOTORSPORTS
