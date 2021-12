There could be 100 awards on the Oscars trail, and Lady Gaga might take all of them for her role in House of Gucci. More than 20 years after making her small-screen debut in a background role on The Sopranos, and two years after winning an Oscar for A Star Is Born, the singer and actress joins EW's Awardist podcast (above) to discuss her work in the Ridley Scott-directed film. She stars in the biographical drama as Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a hitman to kill her Gucci heir husband (played by Adam Driver) in 1995. For Gaga, the shocking act wasn't born out of cold-blooded instinct, but rather is an example of the way "women can lose their way when it comes to the trauma of living within patriarchal systems."

