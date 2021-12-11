ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Hail to the Victors! These Epic Athletes Hold UM Football Records

By Chris Monroe
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has been a great year for Wolverines football. First off, I feel I would be doing this wrong if I didn't say this before starting...GO BLUE! Damn it has been a great year for the Wolverines. The Wolverines went 12-1 this season and are once again the Big 10 champs!...

club937.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Club 93.7

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy Donating To Oxford Families & Michigan Charities

JJ McCarthy started his college football career at Michigan this season, and he made some big promises to himself and the fans. McCarthy is a stand-up guy and wanted to make sure he had a way to hold himself accountable for the goals he wanted to achieve. So in July, he tweeted out the goals he set for himself, along with a list of things he promised to do.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Week 4 men's basketball Associated Press Poll drops

Purdue is still searching for its first No. 1 ranking in program history. After an impressive few weeks, the Boilermakers have climbed in the rankings, but did not get to the top. Instead, it was Duke who sits atop the poll this week after posting an impressive win over previous No. 1 Gonzaga last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DE Marvin Jones Jr. releases top five schools

Marvin Jones Jr. released his top five schools Sunday via Twitter and included Alabama football. The Crimson Tide were joined by Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma in Jones’ top five. The American Heritage product is rated as a four-star recruit and is one of the top edge rushers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Flint, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Flint, MI
BoardingArea

Finally, A Happy Thanksgiving: Hail to the Victors!

I once wrote: Happy Thanksgiving! When We Beat Ohio State. Given our track record for the last 20 years, I didn’t think that day would ever come. We beat them in 2003 when I was a student. We were robbed in 2006 by bullshit personal foul penalties. We beat them in 2011 when Luke Fickell had to fill in for a fired Jim Tressel. We almost had them in 2013 when Hoke went for two. We were robbed again in 2016 by inches (see Buckeyes Wolverines: Fourth & Short Trip Report Recap).
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Chad Henne
frankenmuthathletics.com

Frankenmuth Football Records

The final records and statistics for the 12 – 1 Frankenmuth Football team is completed. You can get a complete rundown of Frankenmuth Football information and records by logging into the frankenmuth athletics.com website. Go to the Varsity Football page and click on the far right “More” tab. Located there is a file called Frankenmuth Football Information. A number of files are in this section; Yearly Won-Loss Record; Season By Season; Championships, Conference Yearly Championships; Opponents Scores; Record Against Opponents; Playoff History; Varsity Coaches Records; Won-Loss Breakdown; and past League Standings. Another section are the team and individual records including playoff records. A file called Year By Year History having a rundown of all 66 years of Frankenmuth Football including the 2021 season. The Awards section will updated as information is made available. Attached are the new records that were added to the team and individual record book. 2021 Records Listing.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Detroit News

Howard, UM basketball show support for football, Wolverines athletics

As Michigan fans stormed the field after last Saturday’s win over Ohio State, cameras captured men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard hugging football coach Jim Harbaugh among the sea of maize and blue. The embrace quickly went viral on social media and was the latest example of the support Howard has...
COLLEGE SPORTS
klkntv.com

Big Ten Network breaks records with Husker athletics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Big Ten Network announced record football and volleyball viewership with Husker games last Friday. The Iowa and Nebraska game is now the most-watched football game in Big Ten Network history with 1.94 million viewers. B1G Live: Football Postgame averaged 659,000 viewers also, another record for the network.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#College Football#American Football#Maize#Msu#Ohio State
Peninsula Daily News

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jayden Love, Quilcene football

Quilcene’s Jayden Love made history this week. Just an eighth-grader — yes eighth-graders play varsity high school sports at the 1B level — Love was one of the players named Player of the Game for the Rangers this week. Love was a big part of the Rangers’ huge 36-12 win...
QUILCENE, WA
PaloAltoOnline

All-West Catholic Athletic League football

St. Francis running back Viliami Juju Teu was named Player of the Year on the All-West Catholic Athletic League team. Dillon Golden was named Tight End of the Year and Uluakinofo Taliauli was named Offensive Lineman of the Year. Offensive Lineman of the Year: Nathan Elu (Serra) and Uluakinofo Taliauli...
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

UM Announces Mario Cristobal New Football Coach

One Miami native is out at the University of Miami and another is in. Just hours after announcing Manny Diaz has been let go as head football coach with a statement saying, "The University is committed to providing its student-athletes with the best opportunities to succeed and to building championship-caliber teams at the U," the Hurricanes have announced Mario Cristobal is coming home as the next Head Coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy