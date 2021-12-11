Hail to the Victors! These Epic Athletes Hold UM Football Records

The final records and statistics for the 12 – 1 Frankenmuth Football team is completed. You can get a complete rundown of Frankenmuth Football information and records by logging into the frankenmuth athletics.com website. Go to the Varsity Football page and click on the far right “More” tab. Located there is a file called Frankenmuth Football Information. A number of files are in this section; Yearly Won-Loss Record; Season By Season; Championships, Conference Yearly Championships; Opponents Scores; Record Against Opponents; Playoff History; Varsity Coaches Records; Won-Loss Breakdown; and past League Standings. Another section are the team and individual records including playoff records. A file called Year By Year History having a rundown of all 66 years of Frankenmuth Football including the 2021 season. The Awards section will updated as information is made available. Attached are the new records that were added to the team and individual record book. 2021 Records Listing.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO