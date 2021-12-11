Births: Dec. 11

Erica Lynn Ordean, age 20, of De Graff, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department in Bellefontaine. Erica was born on June 5, 2001, in Florence, South Carolina. She is the daughter of Jessica and William Turley of DeGraff, Eric A. Ordean of St. Marys, Ohio, and Kristi VanOver of North Lewisburg, Ohio. She is also survived by maternal grandparents: Penny and Gary Pond, and Eugene Pusey, all of De Graff, L. Nadine Molinaro and Lyle Turley, both of Pickerington, Ohio; paternal grandparents: Richard and Starlene Ordean of St. Marys; siblings: Christopher Ordean, Elizabeth and Robert Smith, Leah Harrel, Kelsey Traylor, and Hailee Tipton; and nieces and nephews: Theodore Smith, Katie Smith, Austin Smith, Isabella Smith, and Peysley Pence.
