ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Births: Dec. 11

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA boy to Shelby Jones and Cody Penuel, Anderson, Dec. 1. A boy to Devon and Shelby...

www.heraldbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Obits for Dec. 8

Richard Jan Crook, age 66, of Springdale,Arkansas, passed away on November 25, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1955 in Mobile, Alabama. He was a dedicated employee and a wonderful boss who worked hard and made sure his family was always taken care of. He was a loving husband and father, a wondeful brother and the best Papa to his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed his days of retirement with his wife. They enjoyed spending time with friends while also traveling and making precious memories with their grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his two children and loved his grandchildren with all of his heart.
PONTOTOC, MS
Niles Daily Star

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Owen

Amber and Tyler Owen, of Buchanan, are the parents of a son, Mavric Owen. Mavric was born Nov. 22, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. He was 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 inches long. Family includes maternal grandparents, Lisa and Scott Fleisher, of Buchanan; paternal grandparents, Scott and Shawnee Owen,...
BUCHANAN, MI
Niles Daily Star

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Russell-Henslee

Heather Russell and Phillip Henslee are the parents of a son, Carson Henslee, of Dowagiac. Carson was born Dec. 5, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. He was 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and 20-and-a-half inches long. He has two brothers, Nathan Jones, 14, Phillip Henslee Jr., 11, and three sisters, Taylor...
DOWAGIAC, MI
Pen City Current

Pen City Current – Birth Announcements

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Bailey and Kaleb Stuekerjuergen are proud to announce the birth of their daughter Millie Stuekerjuergen at Blanchfield Hospital at Fort Campbell, Ky on Sept. 2, 2021. Millie is joined at home by Henry 2. Grandparents are LeAnn Murphy, Debbie Murphy, the late Michael Murphy, Marcine Ellis,...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Niles Daily Star

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Ernsperger-Yakim

Madison Ernsperger and Zach Yakim are the parents of a son, Brantley Yakim, of Niles. Brantley was born Nov. 20, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. He was 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. Family includes maternal grandparents, Keith and Melissa Ernsperger, of Niles; and paternal grandparents, Barry...
NILES, MI
WHIO Dayton

Dayton to unveil new city flag this week

DAYTON — The City of Dayton will unveil its new flag Wednesday morning after more than a year of delays due to COVID-19. The new flag has been selected from three finalists that were selected in February 2020 by an all volunteer group of 20 people from public, private and civic organizations.
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Erica Lynn Ordean

Erica Lynn Ordean, age 20, of De Graff, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department in Bellefontaine. Erica was born on June 5, 2001, in Florence, South Carolina. She is the daughter of Jessica and William Turley of DeGraff, Eric A. Ordean of St. Marys, Ohio, and Kristi VanOver of North Lewisburg, Ohio. She is also survived by maternal grandparents: Penny and Gary Pond, and Eugene Pusey, all of De Graff, L. Nadine Molinaro and Lyle Turley, both of Pickerington, Ohio; paternal grandparents: Richard and Starlene Ordean of St. Marys; siblings: Christopher Ordean, Elizabeth and Robert Smith, Leah Harrel, Kelsey Traylor, and Hailee Tipton; and nieces and nephews: Theodore Smith, Katie Smith, Austin Smith, Isabella Smith, and Peysley Pence.
DE GRAFF, OH
bridgton.com

Richcard S. Coombs

Richard S. Coombs, also known as Dick, 86, left his earthly home to spend eternity with his beloved wife, Donna and son Jonathan on November 23, 2021. Richard was born in Augusta and spent his boyhood with his siblings, Sally and Bobby, and enjoyed many summers on China Lake with his cousins. Richard graduated from Cony High School in 1953 and proudly served his country in the Air Force. He was stationed in Evreux, France, and often recalled many memories of his time there, especially in recent months. One story he retold with exquisite detail was when he was called upon by his commanding officer to stop working on his ship for a moment as it neared the White Cliffs of Dover in England, to catch a glimpse of it as it silently passed by.
BRIDGTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
inkfreenews.com

Makensie Marie Thomas

Makensie Marie Thomas, 17, Syracuse, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident. She was born on July 21, 2004, in Warsaw to Matthew B. and Brandy M. (Lambert) Thomas. She was a lifetime area resident and senior at Wawasee High School in Syracuse....
SYRACUSE, IN
The Augusta Chronicle

Glascock holds Christmas events

Glascock County ushered in the Christmas season on Dec. 4 and 5 with performances, special decorations, vendors and a nighttime parade. Special decorations throughout the downtown area were provided by Brandi Pritchett with help from Glen and Diane Rabun. The parade was sponsored by the Glascock County Recreation Department and led by Greg and Sarah Johnson. Amanda Wilcher Chalker organized the vendors. Sunday's events were planned by Lynn Kent and Meg Williams with the help of Connie Jackson.
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Golden Corral reopens

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – After briefly closing for remodeling, the upgraded 10,000-square-foot restaurant now has a completely refreshed interior featuring a stone fireplace, contemporary décor, updated lighting, and new tables, booths and food bars. Golden Corral is set to reopen with a fresh new look December 13 at 9:30 a.m. The restaurant and the Evansville […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Randy Leon Dickerson

Randy Leon Dickerson, 62, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy (Meadows) Dickerson, 52 years ago to the day; his father, Howard Lewis Dickerson; his paternal grandmother, Hiltred (Weliver) Dickerson; and paternal grandfather, Frank Dickerson. Maternal Grandparents, Basil and Blanche Meadows.
ROANOKE, VA
olneyenterprise.com

The Still-Scott House

In 1925, Maudalene Milburn bought the lot from the W.J. Logans and turned around and sold it the following year to C.L. Still, who gave a Deed of Trust to W.J. Boucher to get the house built. On Nov. 5, 1928, Mr. Still died, leaving his pregnant widow, Helen Ruth Still and a minor child to pay off the lien. With the payment not being made on the debt, Boucher had the property sold at a foreclosure sale in June 1930, but in July 1930, Helen Ruth Phillips (since remarried) in her own right and as guardian of the estate of her minor children filed suit against Boucher presumably for not giving notice of the sale to Still’s Estate. In August, the suit was settled with the title vesting in Ruth and her children, who in 1936 sold the property to Wright McClatchy, who lived diagonally across the alley to the North. Also, in 1936 Frank N. Cook (1901-1985) took own.
OLNEY, TX
Corydon Democrat

Billie G. Shawler

Billie G. Shawler, age 55, Ramsey, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Norton Hospital, Louisville, Ky. Billie was born July 13, 1966, at Salem, Ind. She was a hostess at the Corydon Walmart and attended Kays Chapel Church, Fredericksburg, Ind. She was preceded in death by her father,...
RAMSEY, IN
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

Gordon Scholarship presented

Five students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Shelbyville received the J.C. Gordon Scholarship, totaling $7500, on Wednesday. The recipients were: Tristan Blackburn, Kris Hall, Daniel Perkins, Hayden Sheppard, and Clayton Whitacre. Each are in their first trimester of study in the Machine Tool Technology program. With their...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Natchez Democrat

Delora Walsworth

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Delora “Jean” Walsworth, 80 of McComb, MS formerly of Natchez, MS, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Clyde Ray Webber officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
VIDALIA, LA
darnews.com

Notice of Auction

The Butler County Commission is hosting their annual On-line Auction through Purple Wave Auction. More information about how the online auction works ban be found by visiting their website at www.purplewave.com. All sales are final, and no sales may be made except through the auction company. For a list of...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
inkfreenews.com

Peggy A. Flory

Peggy A. Flory, 71, rural Rochester, passed Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Woodlawn Hospital of Rochester. Peggy was born on Aug. 29, 1950, in Warsaw, to William and Eleanor (Mamerow) Heck. She was married Nov. 30, 1999, in Rochester, to Lewis E. Flory. He preceded her in death Dec. 11, 2020.
ROCHESTER, IN
WSJM

Pearl Lena Pitts

Pearl L. Pitts, 72, of Niles, Michigan, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on December 1, 2021. She was born to the late James Duncan and Julia (Brown) Duncan on February 23, 1949. Pearl was one of a kind. One of the most giving, selfless, nurturing...
NILES, MI
Laclede Record

ETHAN JOHN WILLIAMS

Ethan John Williams, 23, of Lebanon, died Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021, at his home. He was born July 28, 1998, in Springfield, Mo. to Dennis and Allison Bobbitt Williams. Ethan married Dakota on July 20, 2017. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Connie Courtney;...
LEBANON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy