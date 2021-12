OGLESBY- The Oglesby City Council on Monday Night approved an increase to the pay for the employees of the Ambulance service. A 3% increase in pay yearly will be coming to the director of the service and the staff. Commissioner of Police, Ambulance, Fire, Human Resources Carrie Lijewski said this would bring the pay of the position of director up to the compensation level of others with those duties in the area. They also voted to create a Board of Directors for the Ambulance Service.

OGLESBY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO