Winners of two in their last ten, Devils fans are starting to inch closer and closer to slamming that panic button. Similar to the start we had seen out of the Devils last year, they started off hot, seeming to have turned the corner, only to fall flat on their face since then. Did anyone think the Devils were Stanley Cup Contenders this year? Obviously not. But were they expected to be better than this brand of hockey currently? Absolutely. This Devils team isn’t perfect. They once again have a bottom three powerplay in the league; their play among defensemen has dropped off significantly, and slow starts. I can’t tell promise that this team will rebound from this stretch, but I can make sense of the madness.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO