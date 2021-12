Kathleen Donahue, owner of Capitol Hill game and puzzle shop Labyrinth, is hoping to get some return on her huge investment of time this holiday season. “Every single week, for the last six months, I have been sending in massive orders, and I get filled maybe a tenth,” Donahue says in a small, crowded room at the back of her 10-year-old store. “And then I take that entire list and send it to the next person. And they might be able to fill a little bit more. And then I send it to somebody else and it just keeps going.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 DAYS AGO