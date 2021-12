The Festival of Lights is shining a light on hunger. For two nights, Friday December 10th and Saturday, December 11th, bring your non-perishable food items with you to the contactless food drive at the Festival of Lights. Holly Smyczynski from the Hamburg Fairgrounds says we are looking for everyone to bring in a non-perishable food item, and we will give you a fun goody bag when you bring it in, and we want you to help our neighbors in need.

HAMBURG, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO