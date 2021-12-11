ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings gameday live: Cavaliers have leading Rookie of the Year candidate in Evan Mobley

By Jason Anderson
Modesto Bee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kings will get their first look at top Rookie of the Year candidate Evan Mobley when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mobley came out of USC as the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He is averaging 14.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavaliers' Evan Mobley nears double-double in return from injury

Evan Mobley on Saturday returned from a four-game absence and neared a double-double to help lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a dominating win over the Orlando Magic. Mobley finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists in 33 minutes of work in the 105-92 win. He went 5-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, during his return from an elbow injury.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Giddey, Evan Mobley named NBA Rookies of the Month

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley on Thursday were named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference rookies of the month for games played in October and November, the league announced. Giddey averaged 10.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and one steal in 20 games...
NBA
Modesto Bee

Kings gameday live: Will Barnes, Harkless, Holmes play vs. Lakers? How about LeBron?

There was good news and bad news for the Kings as they prepared to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. The good news is that center Richaun Holmes is ready to return to the lineup after missing the past three games due to injury and illness. The bad news is Sacramento could still be missing two starters as forwards Harrison Barnes and Maurice Harkless continue to deal with injuries.
NBA
NESN

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Mobley and Cavs a Solid Value in Texas

The Cavaliers (10th in Eastern Conference) welcomed back Evan Mobley to the lineup on Saturday and snapped their five-game losing streak in the process â a 105-92 win over the Orlando Magic. Mobley, who missed the past four games with a sprained right elbow, has enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign, averaging 14.5 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.5 APG, and 1.8 BPG. This Cavs team is clearly a different squad with the 20-year-old in the lineup, posting a surprising 9-6 record before Mobley’s injury. While the season-ending injury to Collin Sexton is a blow, the rookie’s presence, alongside the inspiring play of veteran guard Ricky Rubio, should allow J.B. Bickerstaff’s group to remain competitive as the season goes on.
NBA
The Game Haus

The Cleveland Cavaliers are flourishing after Evan Mobley’s return

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ five-game losing streak is over, and Evan Mobley‘s return has much to do with that. The Cavs are coming off back-to-back comfortable wins over the Magic (105-92) and the Mavericks (114-96). The losing streak skid was broken as Cleveland led nearly the entire Magic game and led against the Mavs by as many as 31. The Wine and Gold could be rolling again.
NBA
FanSided

This is encouraging sign from Cavs’ Evan Mobley recently

It was nice to see Evan Mobley back over the weekend in the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ win over the Orlando Magic. No, beating the Magic does not qualify as a quality win, but the Cavaliers did get the job done. After how they were finding a way to be competitive in their games leading into that, often very shorthanded, even in five straight games they lost prior to that one, it was meaningful for the team to get back in the win column.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA Rookie of the Year rankings: Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes lead race for award at quarter mark of season

We've officially crossed the quarter mark of the 2021-22 NBA season, so it's a perfect time to take stock of the rookie landscape and see which top five players are out front in the ongoing Rookie of the Year race. The 2021 draft class is filled with so much talent, and that's been on full display through the first 20-plus games of the season. It's proof that this draft class was far deeper than just the top four or five picks; we've seen second-rounders like Ayo Dosunmu, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Herb Jones all have impact on their respective teams.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs’ Evan Mobley, Raptors’ Scottie Barnes stay at top in Kia Rookie Ladder

I am currently typing this article well after the Ohio State Buckeyes were all but eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. On top of that in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Cowboys and rival Oklahoma Sooners just capped off rivalry week in college football with a great showdown, in which the Cowboys prevailed. In a few hours, the Cleveland Browns will be playing in primetime versus AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens. It might be a rough weekend for Ohio football fans, but we did get some good news, as number three overall pick Evan Mobley returned to the floor for the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing four games with a sprained elbow.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs recent tweet shows how Evan Mobley is off to historic start

We’ve discussed it ad nauseam here at KJG; Evan Mobley has more than lived up to expectations through the first near-quarter of his rookie season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The USC product has had 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest so far, and at this juncture, he’s...
NBA
NESN

2021-22 NBA 2021-22 Rookie of the Year Odds Update: Evan Mobley Rises To The Top

With roughly 25% of the games played in the NBA season, this is the perfect time to reassess the Rookie of the Year award market. Before the season, I highlighted six players that still offered some value to win the prize so let’s take a moment to review how those selections stack up thus far. Note that I previously gave each player a buy, hold, or pass recommendation based on their chances, so we’ll compare their preseason odds to the current odds on the market, update our recommendations where needed, and scour the market for any new players to add to our portfolio.
NBA
SkySports

Evan Mobley is Cleveland Cavaliers' most transformative player since LeBron James

Evan Mobley has been a revelation for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. The No 3 pick in the latest NBA Draft, who won the October/November award for Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month, is most people's favourite for the Rookie of the Year award and it is clear to see why given the transformational effect he has had on the organisation.
NBA
Modesto Bee

Kings gameday live: Barnes, Bagley, Harkless injury updates for rematch with Clippers

The Kings managed to earn a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week despite the absences of Harrison Barnes, Maurice Harkless and Marvin Bagley III. They might find themselves in a similar situation when they face the Clippers again on Saturday at Golden 1 Center, and this time they will probably have to deal with seven-time All-Star Paul George.
NBA
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Notes: Allen, Mobley, Garland, Rubio

Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen are three seven-footers in the same starting lineup, which is something extremely rare, especially in the modern NBA. “I think it’s working pretty well,” Allen said (h/t Michael Scotto of HoopsHype) “If you look at our record, it’s a lot better than a lot of people expected. But even as a teammate, as a player in this trio, I think it’s working really well for all of us. I always bring it back to me and Evan kind of growing up playing the five. I’m not exactly sure what he played in college and high school. But we kind of know how we both will act on the court. We kind of know each other’s instincts. Lauri’s a three or four. He’s just a tall person for his position. If he’s a five, he can shoot the ball and space the floor.”
NBA
The Ringer

Closer Looks at Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, and Scottie Barnes

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks begin their journey at Upside High by looking at some of the standouts of the 2021 draft class to see the highlights and development of Evan Mobley (03:26), Cade Cunningham and his slightly slow start (14:50), as well as Scottie Barnes and his ability to fit with the Raptors (27:58).
BASKETBALL
hamburgreporter.com

Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) host the Sacramento Kings (11-15) Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Kings vs. Cavaliers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets. Sactown lost a 124-123 shootout at the Charlotte Hornets...
NBA

