Energy Industry

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Traders Trimmed Long Position in Crude Oil. Rebound Triggered Profit-taking

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended December 7, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures slumped -20 002 contracts to 367 232. Speculative longs declined -19 277 contracts while shorts...

www.actionforex.com

