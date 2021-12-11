CFTC Commitments of Traders – Traders Trimmed Long Position in Crude Oil. Rebound Triggered Profit-taking

Spot gold prices failed to break above their 50DMA at $1,793 again on Monday. The precious metal is back to trading within recent ranges as this week’s Fed meeting is eyed. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are a touch higher at the start of the week, but have once again failed to break to the north of the 50-day moving average, which currently resides at $1,793. Spot prices moved above $1,790 and came within a whisker of testing the level earlier in the session, but have since ebbed lower again to trade in the mid-$1,780s. At current levels, spot gold is about 0.25% higher on the day, aided by a drop in long-term US government bond yields which has helped to shield gold against a modest strengthening of the US dollar.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO