ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly cop accused of sexual assault hired by sheriff’s office

By Special to the Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16AMIp_0dKCwaAu00

By Tim Cwiek

PHILADELPHIA — Michael A. Paige, who allegedly sexually assaulted another man while serving on-duty as a Philadelphia police officer, recently was hired as a deputy sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office.

According to public records, Paige retired from the Philadelphia police force on Oct. 25 and began working at the Sheriff’s Office two days later at an annual salary of $100,000.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office declined to comment for this PGN update, other than to say: “Mr. Paige has been employed since October 2021 in the Office of the Sheriff. No further comment will be given.”

Neither Paige nor Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal could be reached for comment.

A Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson said Paige worked for the department as a patrol officer for about 32 years, beginning in October 1989. His annual salary at the time of his departure was $80,240.

During the pre-dawn hours of March 16, 2007, Paige allegedly sexually assaulted James Harris in Fairmount Park while on patrol duty. Paige ordered Harris into his cruiser and drove him to a secluded area, where he allegedly forced Harris to perform oral sex and digitally penetrated his anus, according to court records.

Paige allegedly ejaculated into Harris’ mouth. Through DNA analysis, Paige’s seminal fluid was detected in a cup that Harris subsequently spat into, according to court records.

In his defense, Paige claimed Harris was in the park after hours partially clothed and he merely took the young man aside to counsel him. Regarding the DNA evidence, Paige said Harris may have obtained Paige’s semen from a condom in the park, since Paige told Harris he sometimes had off-duty sex with females there. Paige postulated that Harris could have placed semen from one of Paige’s discarded condoms into a cup that Harris merely spit into, according to court records.

In June 2012, a federal jury awarded Harris $165,000 in damages due to his alleged ordeal. The jury determined Paige violated Harris’ bodily integrity and caused Harris to suffer severe emotional distress. But Paige hasn’t paid any money to Harris, according to court records.

Brian F. Humble, an attorney for Harris, wasn’t optimistic that Paige would satisfy the $165,000 judgment against him. “Considering the history of the case, Mr. Paige’s deliberate evasiveness, and the City’s lack of accountability — my opinion is neutral on the prospects [of the money being paid],” Humble said, in an email.

Humble added: “People who have criminal records for selling drugs can’t get a job because of their background. Yet it seems Paige can get away with anything while on duty and still get a new job in the same field with higher pay.”

Paige was dismissed from the force shortly after the March 2007 incident. But in December 2007, Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Anthony J. DeFino dismissed all criminal charges against Paige, questioning the credibility of Harris. DeFino opined that the two men had a consensual sexual encounter.

In April 2009, Paige returned to the police force, after an independent arbitrator reduced his discipline from dismissal to a 30-day suspension. The city didn’t appeal the arbitrator’s ruling, citing expenses.

Asa Khalif, an LGBT advocate, expressed dismay with Paige’s recent hiring. “This is outrageous,” Khalif told the Philadelphia Gay News. “I don’t see how anyone can justify this hiring. The gentleman has clear boundary issues. And it’s unconscionable that he hasn’t paid the judgment. I would suggest that the Sheriff’s Office should force him to pay it. My best wishes go out to the victim.”

Tim Cwiek is a reporter for the Philadelphia Gay News, where this story first appeared .

The post Philly cop accused of sexual assault hired by sheriff’s office appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 61

Nelson Mandela
2d ago

Never heard the term " digitally penetrated" before .This is one sick dirty cop . These days they will hire anyone .

Reply(5)
19
Henry07
1d ago

and so many clowns blindly defend police. in an instant most would violate your rights of ordered to. believe that.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. court to hear arguments over releasing voter information as part of election investigation

Most of the information requested as part of a legislative subpoena is already publicly available. State law, however, prohibits the public release of someone’s driver’s license number and Social Security number. The post Pa. court to hear arguments over releasing voter information as part of election investigation appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Special Olympics of Fayette County builds skills and confidence | Helping the Helpers

'What it means to me is getting to participate in sports, because in school, I wasn’t able to play in sports, and I can be in a team and help people,' Haleigh Sommers, Special Olympics global messenger said. The post Special Olympics of Fayette County builds skills and confidence | Helping the Helpers appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Philly cops, prosecutors’ probes of death of Black transgender woman reveals flaws in state law

By Victoria Ebner When Naiymah Sanchez remembers the people she looked up to as a young woman in the Philadelphia community, the names that come to mind are those of the trans women she met at her local community center. “As a young trans person, we didn’t have this representation, so coming out into the […] The post Philly cops, prosecutors’ probes of death of Black transgender woman reveals flaws in state law appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Philadelphia Police#Philly#The Sheriff S Office#Pgn#The Office Of The Sheriff#Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy