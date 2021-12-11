ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NJ

Vibrant Christmas Lights are Shining Bright in Spring Lake, NJ

By Kyle Anthony
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a few things that happen around this time of year that can instantly put me in the holiday spirit. I get it, this is going to be very obvious to most but we'll see if we're on the same page with a few of these. Usually the...

wobm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

PHOTOS: ‘Tis the season to see N.E. Wisconsin Christmas trees

(WFRV) – It’s time we spruced things up a bit!. Over the weekend, Local 5 posted a station-favorite holiday ask encouraging viewers to send in photos of their decked-out Christmas trees. And once again, our viewers did not disappoint. Now, we want to share their tree-mendous photos with...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Como, NJ
City
Bayville, NJ
City
Spring Lake, NJ
City
Sea Girt, NJ
Y-105FM

8-Million Lights Shine At This Amazing Christmas Attraction in Wisconsin

Organizers have added 2-million bright lights to the already massive display at Sam's Christmas Village bringing the total to 8-million bulbs and making this attraction a must-see this holiday season. This morning Kelly, one of the organizers, joined our radio show to tell us what else is new this year. Listen to that and check out some pictures below.
WISCONSIN STATE
Star News Group

Mantoloking Christmas Tree Lighting

MANTOLOKING — Mantoloking’s Christmas Tree Lighting event went off without a hitch, spreading holiday cheer throughout the borough on Sunday, Dec. 12. Santa Claus made his way throughout the borough on a firetruck to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Upon returning to the firehouse, Santa distributed candy canes to all of the good boys and girls of Mantoloking.
MANTOLOKING, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Dyker Heights Christmas lights 2021: Tour the best and brightest house decorations in NYC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s the holiday season, and nothing lights up New York City quite like the Christmas lights in Dyker Heights. The famed Brooklyn neighborhood is known for its annual collection of bright and boldy decorated homes come December. Some of the most noteworthy features include large toy soldiers and two-story-tall nutcrackers, snowmen and reindeer.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#Christmas Movies#Last Christmas#Reds
Lancaster Farming

Colors Shift for the Season of Christmas

There are some cultural symbols that are so familiar to most of us that we immediately make the association with what they’ve come to represent. A snowflake announces winter and cold. An orange maple-type leaf says “autumn” and pumpkins with faces equate to Halloween. The bright red of a heart proclaims love, and colored eggs signify Easter. And, white items with random, large black spots still screams “cow!”
LIFESTYLE
PennLive.com

See home’s world record-setting Christmas display with nearly 700K lights

Lagrangeville, N.Y. — When it comes to Christmas lights, Clark Griswold has nothing on an upstate New York family’s nearly 700,000 bulbs. The Gay family, of the Hudson Valley, proudly holds the Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property. The family earned the title in 2014 when they hung 601,736 lights around their home. And they beat their own record their year when they set up a dazzling 686,526 lights on their property.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
ourquadcities.com

A bright idea: Clinton County offers Christmas light recycling

You’ve gotten out all the holiday decorations, only to find out some of the lights for the Christmas tree are on the fritz. Or worse yet, after you’ve decorated, some of the lights go out and stay out. What are you going to do with those broken lights? Throw them away? No! Recycle them!
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
ozaukeepress.com

Christmas on the lakefront

Port Washington’s downtown is a festival of lights during the holidays, with the trees lining the streets covered in white lights, the city’s Christmas tree anchoring the north end of the shopping district and store windows ablaze in color. The lights follow through to the marina, where colored...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
actionnewsnow.com

City of Shasta Lake hosts first annual Christmas tree lighting

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The City of Shasta Lake held their first annual Christmas Tree Lighting with dozens of families showing up to enjoy some holiday festivities. People could enjoy snacks like hot chocolate and popcorn while listening to holiday songs performed by the Central Valley High School band. Families...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
theridgewoodblog.net

Spring Lake Toys Foundation

Wycoff NJ , Ho Ho Ho! Blue Moon Mexican Café in Wyckoff is hosting the 5th Annual Holiday Party and Fundraiser event benefiting the Spring Lake Toys Foundation, providing medical assistance or any other support needed by families within the community.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Thesiuslaw News

Shining lights

Dec. 8, 2021 — The lights shone brightly this past weekend, with the “Merry and Bright” Holiday Festival hosted by the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Florence. Mayor Joe Henry lit the living Christmas tree in Historic Town while Santa Claus visited and children could mail their letters to the North Pole. In addition, multiple events across the region featured the U.S. Marines and their Toys for Tots giveaway, live reindeer in Mapleton, Empty Bowls and the Florence Regional Arts Alliance Holiday Arts Festival at the Florence Events Center and more. See upcoming holiday events at www.thesiuslawnews.com/article/december-events-2021.
FLORENCE, OR
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy