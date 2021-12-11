ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big donation will help area children sleep well

 2 days ago
Some two dozen children under the care of Child Protective Services and/or the foster care system will be able to soon sleep better thanks to the efforts of some non-profit agencies and the local Home Depot.

Hunt County Kids accepted a load of lumber materials from the store Wednesday with the help of members of the Golden K Kiwanis of Greenville.

Hunt County Kids assists underprivileged children, and one of its projects is to provide beds to children served by CPS.

“If they need a bed, CPS can call Hunt County Kids,” said the organization’s Cher Bench.

Each year, Hunt County Kids serves approximately 1,600 children. Many of the families who assist CPS in hosting children in critical situations need additional bedding.

In the past, Hunt County Kids has bought the beds whenever possible.

“But that is obviously cost prohibitive, Bench said.

Hunt County Kids has conducted “bed build” events in the past but is now looking toward the Golden K Kiwanis, which has experience in helping out with wood working. Through the Texas Ramp Project, The Golden K’s have constructed hundreds of wheelchair ramps for disabled or elderly people who can’t afford to buy one.

The Greenville Home Depot store stepped up and provided the materials under its Operation Surprise campaign.

“Home Depot has supplied all of this for free,” Bench said.

The Golden K Kiwanis intends to construct 25 beds using the lumber.

Hunt County Kids announced that Great Southern Wood and Scott Lewis of Claymark Lumber also donated toward the effort, which is dedicated in honor of Channing Edwards.

Hunt County Kids is still seeking donations of twin size mattress pads and waterproof mattress protectors. Donations can be made at HuntCountyKids.org

