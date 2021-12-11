ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Thousands queue to get limited edition Banksy T-shirts

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJxpn_0dKCuNp900

Thousands of people have queued outside shops in Bristol to buy limited edition T-shirts designed by world-famous street artist Banksy

Five stores across the city were each selling several hundred of the grey souvenir shirts, in aid of the four people facing trial in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

The shirts have a picture of Colston’s empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby and Bristol written above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CG2FF_0dKCuNp900
Customers in Rough Trade in Bristol with their Banksy T-shirts (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Banksy said proceeds from the sale would be given to the four people facing trial next week in the city accused of criminal damage.

In a post on Instagram, Banksy said: “Next week the four people charged with pulling down Colston’s statue in Bristol are going on trial.

“I’ve made some souvenir shirts to mark the occasion. Available from various outlets in the city from tomorrow. All proceeds to the defendants so they can go for a pint.”

Bristol-based Banksy said sales would be limited to one per person and each T-shirt would cost £25 plus VAT.

The names of the five shops – Frontline Video in St Paul’s, Hakuna Matata, That Thing, Friendly Recs and Rough Trade – were announced on Saturday by local radio station Ujima Radio.

Hundreds of people queued outside the Rough Trade record shop in Bristol, among them were brother and sister Tom and Rosie Levins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEmpk_0dKCuNp900
Milo Ponsford, Rhian Graham and Jake Skuse (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

“When we got in the queue, I don’t think we were really confident,” Miss Levins said.

Her brother added: “I collect all the Banksy stuff I can get hold off. When stuff comes up in Bristol and you get a chance…”

On Monday Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 36, and Sage Willoughby, 21, face trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The bronze memorial to the 17th century slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 last year, before being dumped in Bristol Harbour and later recovered by Bristol City Council.

Charges allege that the four defendants, without lawful excuse, jointly and with others, damaged the statue of Edward Colston, a listed monument belonging to Bristol City Council.

It is claimed that the defendants committed the offence “intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Banksy designs T-shirt in aid of Colston statue accused

Street artist Banksy has switched to the rag trade and will be selling T-shirts to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. The anonymous artist posted on Instagram pictures of limited edition grey souvenir T-shirts...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Queues form as Banksy Colston statue trial T-shirts go on sale

Large queues formed as limited-edition T-shirts made by anonymous street artist Banksy went on sale. The Bristol-born artist announced on Friday night that the shirts would go on sale at locations in the city. He said they had been created to show support for the four people about to go...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Indy100

Banksy is selling t-shirts so ‘Colston Four’ can go ‘for a pint’

Banksy is turning his attention from street art to clothing as he aims to raise money for the “Colston Four”.Bristol-based Banksy will be selling t-shirts to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.The anonymous artist took to Instagram to post pictures of limited edition grey souvenir t-shirts which will go on sale today in Bristol. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Celebratory Jackets

The Beinghunted. Tilak 20 Raptor MiG GORE-TEX PRO Jacket has been announced by the brand as a new collaboration with Tilak to mark is 20th anniversary and provide wearers with the ability to easily withstand the elements no matter where they go. The jacket is made with the triple-layer GORE-TEX...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Edition#Banksy Five#Frontline Video#Friendly Recs#Ujima Radio#Bristol Crown Court#Bristol City Council
BBC

Banksy makes T-shirt 'souvenirs' for statue-toppling trial

Banksy says he has made T-shirts to "mark the occasion" of the trial of four people accused of pulling down the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol. Three defendants are due to go on trial on Monday charged with criminal damage after the 17th Century slave trader's statue was torn down in June 2020.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Pens

Pen enthusiasts will be excited to hear that 'Cult Pens' has released a limited-edition 'Onoto Christmas Carol Fountain Pen.'. Onoto Christmas Carol Fountain Pen is made with high-density acrylic and features a black barrel body with intricate gold holly leaves and snowflakes details. The cap is decorated the same way but with a pocket clip engraved with a chevron pattern and the Onoto logo. The pen uses a gold-plated stainless steel Onoto size seven nib and has two weight options of 25g or 32g depending on the user's preference. The Onoto pen can be refilled with standard pattern ink cartridges, and every order comes with a free 80ml Onoto Ink bottle.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

Vintage Watch Dealer Harry Fane on London’s Best Tailor, ‘Running’ in Hyde Park and Great Cartier Finds

Over the past four decades, Harry Fane has become the go-to source for vintage Cartier watches and jewelry, which he sells out of his private gallery, Obsidian, in London’s Mayfair. He began his career at Sotheby’s London, LA and New York, before venturing off on his own to sell American art, eventually homing in on smaller collectibles. Looking for a coveted Cartier Crash timepiece? Fane sold the last of 20 to be made in the ultra-rare London series but is known for hunting down equally rare models. Need the delicate mechanism of a Cartier Mystery Clock repaired? His team has...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
Hyperallergic

“Discovery of a Lifetime”: Rare Tudor Paintings From Elizabeth I’s Reign Found Hidden in Medieval Manor

While peeling away layers of plaster as part of routine preparations for a building repair project, a team of restorers in England made “the discovery of a lifetime.” At Calverley Old Hall, a medieval manor in West Yorkshire, the restorers found shockingly well-preserved Tudor wall paintings likely dating to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I in the 16th century.
U.K.
The Guardian

Woman admits abusing pet marmoset she offered cocaine and flushed toilet on

A woman has pleaded guilty to abusing her pet marmoset, including offering cocaine to the primate and attempting to flush it down the toilet. A court heard how Vicki Holland was aggressive towards the primate, which is native to tropical forests in Central and South America. The monkey’s treatment was shown to the RSPCA after videos were discovered on Holland’s phone by Gwent police after a drug raid at her home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodhousekeeping.com

The Queen reveals the stunning Christmas transformation of her Scottish palace

The Queen has revealed the Christmas transformation of her Scottish residence, including multiple Christmas trees, garlands and stunning decorations. The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh has had a festive makeover as Christmas day approaches. The official Royal Family Instagram page shared images of the beautiful decorations, including the 15-ft-high decorated Christmas tree in the Great Gallery.
U.K.
Insider

A Michelin-starred chef whose restaurant was eviscerated in a viral review has responded, calling his food 'art'

The chef at Bros' has responded to a viral review eviscerating the Michelin-starred restaurant. Floriano Pellegrino's three-page statement includes illustrations that liken Bros' food to art. Blogger Geraldine DeRuiter, who wrote the review, told Insider the statement is "comedic genius." After being called the "worst" Michelin-starred restaurant in a viral...
RESTAURANTS
newschain

Kim Kardashian livid as daughter North West gives live tour of family home on TikTok

Kim Kardashian was left furious after daughter North West walked in on her laying in bed while the youngster was giving a live TikTok tour of the family home. It was kind of her own fault after reality TV star and avid social media user Kim, 41, launched a joint TikTok account two weeks ago with the eldest of her four children whom she shares with rapper ex Kanye West, 44.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Shoppers break up pensioners brawling in supermarket car park

Two pensioners got into a feisty scuffle in a supermarket car park - and Twitter can’t stop talking about the bare-knuckle OAP brawl. On Friday, News For All took to Twitter to upload a video of the incident. The clip, which was filmed by someone in another car, shows the two older gentlemen in at a carpark in Essex.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy