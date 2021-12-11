ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK and US join in warning of consequences for Russia over Ukraine

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEQiF_0dKCuALi00

The UK and US have expressed “deep concern” that Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops at the Ukraine border, as the allies warned of consequences if there is an invasion.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss discussed the threat of a Russian incursion into Ukraine during talks with her US and German counterparts before a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool on Saturday.

With US secretary of state Antony Blinken, she agreed there would be “serious consequences” for Moscow if troops were sent across the border.

According to US intelligence, Russia has stationed about 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has begun planning for a possible invasion as soon as early next year.

US president Joe Biden has spoken to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leaders of Germany, Italy and France – dubbed the Nato “quint” – twice this week as they discuss how to deal with the threat.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said Ms Truss and Mr Blinken “both agreed their support for Ukraine” and “expressed deep concern about the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border”.

“In addition, they said that any incursion by Russia would be a strategic mistake for which there would be serious consequences,” he said.

“The Foreign Secretary and secretary Blinken both agreed on the importance of defending and promoting freedom and democracy, and the need for a unity of purpose from the G7 to achieve this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yF1bJ_0dKCuALi00
G7 foreign ministers are meeting in Liverpool this weekend (Olivier Douliery/Pool/AP) (AP)

Ms Truss spoke to the new German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock about the “need to stand up to autocratic regimes that threaten the free world”, and unity in the face of Russia’s “threat” to Ukraine.

Speaking to broadcasters ahead of the meeting, Ms Truss said she was working to make sure there would be “severe economic consequences” if Moscow mobilised against Kiev.

With the UK on Friday recording the highest number of Covid-19 infections since January 9, the Foreign Secretary chose to greet fellow ministers with fist and elbow bumps during their discussions at the Museum of Liverpool.

She told allies from the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan they needed to “defend ourselves against the growing threats from hostile actors”.

Opening the main plenary as part of the UK’s year-long G7 presidency, she said: “We need to come together strongly to stand up to aggressors who are seeking to limit the bounds of freedom and democracy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e54Q3_0dKCuALi00
Russian troops take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia amid tensions with Ukraine (AP) (AP)

“To do this, we need to have a strongly united voice, we need to work to expand our economic and security partnerships around the world, bringing more into the sphere of countries who stand up for the values we believe in.”

Ms Truss also spoke about “growing economic ties” to ensure “all nations have alternatives to dealing with authoritarian regimes”, with the UK looking to convince major economic powers to wean themselves off reliance on cheap Russian gas.

Along with the US and German talks, Ms Truss is expected to hold bilateral meetings on Saturday with other G7 counterparts and the European Union, as well as guest countries such as Australia and South Korea.

On Sunday she will host plenary sessions on global health security as well as the Indo-Pacific region, with foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations joining the G7 meeting for the first time.

It comes after the UK’s integrated review on foreign policy announced a “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific, in a move seen as aiming to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

newschain

Johnson’s warning to Vladimir Putin over Ukraine invasion fears

Boris Johnson has issued a direct warning to President Vladimir Putin that there will be “significant consequences” for Russia if it invades neighbouring Ukraine. The Prime Minister spoke by telephone to Mr Putin on Monday to reassert the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and warn that any destabilising action by Moscow would be a “strategic mistake”.
newschain

UK and US urge Russia to draw back from conflict in Ukraine

Britain has joined the US in urging Russia to draw back from conflict with Ukraine as the Kremlin warned the risk of armed hostilities “remains high”. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met separately with their Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in the margins of international talks in Stockholm.
newschain

Kim Kardashian livid as daughter North West gives live tour of family home on TikTok

Kim Kardashian was left furious after daughter North West walked in on her laying in bed while the youngster was giving a live TikTok tour of the family home. It was kind of her own fault after reality TV star and avid social media user Kim, 41, launched a joint TikTok account two weeks ago with the eldest of her four children whom she shares with rapper ex Kanye West, 44.
The Independent

Putin tells Biden he would like to meet face to face but complains Russia is being ‘demonised’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin told the US president Joe Biden that he would “really want” to meet him in person as they agreed to hold more talks amid tensions over the troop build-up near Ukraine.According to a short video released on the state TV channel Rossiya 1, Mr Putin told his US counterpart: “[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen.”But Mr Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after he spoke to his US counterpart, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, attributing it to very serious, conceptual differences between the two countries over Moscow’s “red...
neworleanssun.com

US delivers rockets to Ukraine

The Pentagon has disclosed details of the shipment of anti-tank missile systems and projectiles supplied to Kiev, as Moscow grows increasingly concerned about the prospect of a full-blown conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region. In a statement received by Russian news outlet TASS on Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton Semelroth...
The Guardian

Russia edges closer to war as new arms arrive on Ukraine’s border

A flatbed rail wagon speeding through south-west Russia last week carried an ill omen for negotiations to avert a larger war with Ukraine. On board was a Buk-M1, the kind of medium-range surface-to-air missile system that became notorious in 2014 after a missile fired from territory controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine shot down a Malaysian airliner, killing all 298 people aboard.
hngn.com

Russian General Says Moscow Emplaced Mobile Nuclear Launcher, Hypersonic Missile Amid Threat of Potential Ukraine Invasion in 2022

A Russian general cautioned Kiev that any military action against Russian separatists or border attacks would be costly and ill-advised. The army deployed nuclear, and hypersonic missiles are reminders that Moscow is not playing games at its southern border. Kyiv still claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take over Ukraine despite the clarification.
NBC News

Ukraine’s border is a frozen no man’s land. Pro-Russian forces are just 50 yards away.

AVDIIVKA, Ukraine — On the eastern edge of Ukraine are scenes reminiscent of World War I. Freezing troops peer through periscopes above deep trenches on the country’s front line at pro-Russian separatists, who are as little as 50 yards away. On Thursday, the trenches were muddy quagmires but are often frozen solid, offering little comfort from the inhospitable cold.
MILITARY
AFP

No green light for Nord Stream pipeline if any Ukraine escalation: Germany

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will not be allowed to operate in the event of any new "escalation" in Ukraine, under an agreement between Berlin and Washington, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday. "I drew the chancellor's attention to the risks linked to the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and sadly the extent to which... these risks for Ukraine could get considerably worse."
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
AFP

G7 issues strong warnings on Iran and Russia

The G7 on Sunday said time was running out for Iran to agree a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions, and warned Russia of "massive" consequences if it invades Ukraine. Foreign ministers from the world's richest nations held a two-day meeting in Liverpool, northwest England, seeking to present a strong, united front against global threats. On Iran, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, from G7 host Britain, said resumed talks in Vienna were the Islamic Republic's "last chance to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution". "There is still time for Iran to come and agree this deal," she told a news conference.
Reuters

Biden warns Putin: Russia will pay 'terrible price' if it invades Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would pay "a terrible price" and face devastating economic consequences if it invaded Ukraine. Biden told reporters the possibility of sending U.S. ground combat troops to Ukraine in the...
Reuters

China's Xi and Russia's Putin dominate the G7

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 12 (Reuters) - While Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps the West guessing over Ukraine, it was the might of Chinese President Xi Jinping that garnered the long-term strategic focus when the diplomats from the Group of Seven richest democracies met this weekend. The United States and its...
Washington Examiner

No, the US should not consider nuclear weapons in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi made eye-raising comments this week during an interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox News. Wicker took a very hawkish view regarding the United States's involvement in the situation between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting that President Joe Biden should not rule out putting troops in Ukraine. Then, almost as if it were taken from the plot of Dr. Strangelove, Wicker stated that the U.S. should not rule out the use of nuclear weapons.
Reuters

Putin tells UK's Johnson: NATO members are threatening Russia from Ukraine

LONDON/MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that members of the NATO military alliance were threatening Russia by expanding activity in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on neighbouring Ukraine as...
