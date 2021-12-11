The Bearcat from Bama: Athens native Bolton Patton is a physical therapy resident for Cincinnati football

Athens native Bolton Patton, a member of the physical therapy team at Cincinnati, takes a photo with the American Athletic Conference championship trophy. Courtesy photo/Bolton Patton, FB

Physical therapy resident Bolton Patton, native of Athens, is preparing the Cincinnati Bearcats football team to be in top shape for their matchup versus the Alabama Crimson Tide, his favorite team as a kid.

“Bolton came out crimson and white, but he is all Bearcats now,” Roy Patton, his father, said. “I am proud of him. He has always been a sports guy.”

“Though I wasn’t the most die-hard, I grew up a Bama fan,” Bolton said. “My twin brother (Philip) grew up an Auburn fan. We had a nice Iron Bowl rivalry growing up. It was fun.”

Much like the Bearcats, Bolton has worked hard to get to this point, preparing for a playoff matchup. Cincinnati had to earn people’s respect before being considered for the playoff, going undefeated last year before taking the Georgia Bulldogs to the wire in a loss in last season’s Peach Bowl.

They had to compound that momentum with another successful season, which they did, by going undefeated and beating Notre Dame on the road.

This was enough to earn them a playoff spot.

Bolton had to work hard and commit to his craft just like Cincinnati did. After gaining a bachelor’s degree from UAB, he earned a doctorate in physical therapy from Baylor University,

Following that accomplishment, he was off to Slippery Rock in Pennsylvania to work under some of the best in the business.

Along the way, he developed a positive working relationship with Dr. Casey Unverzagt, who is a clinical assistant professor and director of admissions for Baylor’s DPT program.

Additionally, Bolton played football at UAB, which further amplified his love of the sport.

Now, after a path paved with hard work and success, Bolton is serving as a physical therapy resident for the sports medicine department at The University of Cincinnati, working under Bob Mangine, PT, ATC.

According to Bolton, Mangine is a staple in the field of physical therapy. He serves as the senior associate AD of medical services and is the physical therapy residency director.

“If you want to learn, learn from the best,” Bolton said. “He is known as the guru of knees.”

He also works under Aaron Himmler, ATC, who is the head athletic trainer and associate AD of sports medicine.

So successful is the Cincinnati physical therapy and sports medicine program that the Bearcats have not lost a single football player to a season-ending injury.

Now, their next task is taking down the No. 1 team in the country, the University of Alabama and head coach Nick Saban.

No. 4 Cincinnati takes on Alabama from Arlington, Texas, on New Year’s Eve in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats are the first Group of Five team to make the playoff, playing the role of underdog against the Tide. Alabama is a -13.5 betting favorite.

“It is going to be a phenomenal experience,” Bolton said. “It is going to be cool playing the team I grew up watching against the team I am with now.”

Leading the Bearcats is another man who is up-and-coming in his profession: head coach Luke Fickell, who welcomed Bolton with open arms and is described as a huge figure for the city and University of Cincinnati.

“He is a class act for the city,” Bolton said.

Through his journey, Bolton has experienced many of his memories with his family.

The Pattons, with father Roy, mother Beth and grandfather Bucky, made the trip to Notre Dame for the Bearcats’ game versus the Irish.

For Bucky, it was the experience of a lifetime.

“He told me it was the highlight of his life,” Roy said.

An unofficial motto of the physical therapy and sports medicine team at Cincinnati could be described as “no days off.” According to Bolton, their day usually begins around 6:15 in the morning and usually ends around 8 to 9 p.m.

They have not had any days off since training camp, and they would not have it any other way.

“It is what every successful program in the country is doing,” Bolton said. “We put in a lot of work.”

At 26 years of age, wielding a doctorate and top-notch practical experience, Bolton has his entire life in front of him. After he is finished at Cincinnati, which will be in June-July, he wants to move back to Birmingham, where his wife, Megan, is in dental school at UAB.

His love for Birmingham and love for the sports medicine industry, along with Megan being in school, are all major factors for his desire to be there.

He also would like to give a special shoutout to those in the Cincinnati sports medicine and physical therapy field, including Mangine, Himmler, Jim Tersak, who is director of rehabilitation, Michele Galvin, who is the associate athletic trainer for football, as well as more doctors and his fellow peers.