Gift drive for children of parents in jail or killed by 'senseless' violence

Reverend Venita Lewis is hoping she can meet her goal for the second annual No Child Home Alone For Christmas — a gift drive for children of incarcerated parents, or parents killed in what she says is senseless violence.

Last year they gave away around 300 gifts, this year their goal is 1,000.

But Reverend Lewis says she is about 500 gifts short right now, she wants to give them out in just eight days.

She says her group, Keeping Every Vision Alive, can accept money to buy gifts for kids, but she says there's something even better.

"They can pick up the gifts, that's what we'd really like them to do, pick up gifts and drop them off at the Jefferson Street Baptist Church," she said.

Reverend Lewis admits her's is a big goal, but she says children who have already gone through so much are worth it.

If you'd like to donate, you can drop off gifts at the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church at 2708 Jefferson Street in Nashville from Tuesday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, or call 615-237-1110.

The gifts will be given away on Decemeber 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Several other organizations are also collecting presents for kids this year.

Youth Villages is handing out gifts to 2,500 children who have experienced trauma, abuse, or neglect. It still needs gifts for about 150 kids. The deadline to shop and deliver items is Monday, December 13.

Information on how to donate

The Mason Strong Toy Drive is collecting toys through December 11. Mason Biddick was born with a birth defect of his abdominal wall. He's been getting treatment at TriStar Centennial Children's Hospital. You can donate gifts on December 11 from 5:30 until 8 p.m. at 753 Eldon Lane in Nolensville. That is Mason's grandparents' home. The gifts need to be unwrapped and unopened. Here is their Amazon wishlist .