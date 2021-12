Numerous species are biting along the Lower Cape Fear River. The Cape Fear River is the only large N.C. river that flows directly into the ocean. The strong flow spreads out in the lower river. Red drum, black drum and speckled trout manage well in the bays, creeks and marshes away from the colder winter water and stronger currents of the shipping channel. In many places, the water doesn’t exchange entirely on every tide cycle. These places are typically a degree or two warmer. And that’s a beacon to the bait and fish wintering in the Cape Fear River system below Snows Cut.

HOBBIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO