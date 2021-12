JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Tofus is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire mix. He likes to take walks outside and hang out with his human. He tries to be house trained and knows some commands. As a young energetic guy, Tofus needs someone who can spend some time with him playing catch or going for walks.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO